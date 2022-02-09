REED CITY — What started as an addition to Reed City’s outdoor recreation soon became the driving force behind a new community group. The Crossroads Recreation Connection began last summer to start making improvements to recreation in the area.
The project that brought the Crossroads team together is a new splash pad coming to Reed City in the next few years. Ellen Finkbeiner, an original Crossroad’s member, said she had been walking through the park along the edge of the river when the idea just came to her.
“I just got thinking, you know, Evart just got a splash pad and Cadillac had one, and I thought, well, why can’t Reed City have one? We’re the crossroads, you know,” she said. “So I put it out on Facebook and the Reed City page, and then I start getting all kinds of responses, people, you know, all in favor and excited about it.”
After spreading the word, Finkbeiner and other interested parties got together to hold a meeting about how to start putting splash pad plans together. They started by going out and studying other splash pads they knew of and exploring different options for companies to contract for the construction aspect.
Becoming a nonprofit is crucial to the process, Finkbeiner said, and Crossroads has already applied to become a 501c3. A bank account is currently in place for community members to donate funds for the splash pad and other future Crossroads projects. Regarding location, she said they’re interested in building on the site of the recently added ice skating rink. Doing this would make the plot a dual use space, freezing it for a rink in the winter and opening up to beat the heat in the summer.
“And in that way businesses, people can get, you know, lunches or dinners and take it over there,” Finkbeiner said. “And we wanna set up like tables and umbrellas for the summertime, people make picnics, and I think kids playing splash pad is just to bring some fun to the town for the kids and families.”
Getting the splash pad project moving has taken a lot of collaboration between Crossroads and the city, who Finkbeiner said has been extremely supportive.
“The city’s been phenomenal. The Planning Commission’s been phenomenal,” she said. “We formed a board. I’m the president, and Stephanie Boyce is the vice president, and Chris Mund is our treasurer, and Shelli Droke is our secretary, and then we have board members and, you know, just a great group of people to work together and bring ideas.”
Finkbeiner said the two main goals for implementing the splash pad is to provide kids and families with close by recreation and to bring more attention to the downtown Reed City area. City Manager Rich Saladin agrees that having the supplementary outdoor activity would be hugely beneficial in increasing downtown foot traffic.
“I think one thing with our downtown is, we want to have a walkable downtown, and you know, we’ve got some great restaurants down there, and we don’t want people to just come down and leave,” he said. “When people come down, stay, hang out for a little while; we want to be a social environment.”
Watching the Crossroads Recreation Connection form before his eyes has shown Saladin the community’s desire and dedication to bettering their city. When it comes to city initiatives, he said if there isn’t a champion for the cause, they often fade away, but he doesn’t see that becoming an issue with this board.
“They’re talking about a splash pad right now, and you know, dual purpose ice rink, and then they’re also talking about pickle ball courts,” he said. “And so, they’re looking at a big component of making it a great place to work and live and play in.”
It is true that the Crossroads group does not end with the splash pad’s completion, which is predicted to be summer of 2023. There are several other projects already in the brainstorming process.
“That’s why we call it the Crossroads Recreation Connection, because we want to connect our community and improve and add,” Finkbeiner said. “I just can’t say enough good stuff about our community; we have a wonderful, wonderful, supportive community.”
The board is still in the process of securing funding, with a general goal of about $500,000. Saladin said the Reed City Planning Commission will be deciding whether or not to approve the splash pad’s location at next week’s meeting. For now, he’s happy to see the level of initiative coming from the Crossroads board.
“It’s great to see people that are actively engaged in the community want good things for local kids and families,” he said. “So I hope to continue to work with them and get things done.”
