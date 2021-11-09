CADILLAC — Traffic is now flowing through Cadillac’s newest roundabout at the intersection of Crosby Road and Division Street.
Project engineer Connie Houk, with Prein and Newhof, said the roundabout is substantially complete and was opened to traffic at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Originally scheduled to be finished by Nov. 15, Houk said the project went very smoothly and encountered only a few minor hiccups.
One of those hiccups was delays in obtaining light poles. Currently, Houk said the roundabout is illuminated by a “light plant” in the middle of the structure, with an additional diagonal light hanging overhead. By the end of December, Houk said they plan to have installed 12 light poles around the roundabout, at which time they’ll be able to remove the light plant and overhead diagonal light.
Houk said they’ve received some feedback that the current lighting is too bright for incoming motorists. She said they’ll be taking a look at lighting levels in the near future to ensure they are appropriate and not distracting to drivers.
During construction of the roundabout, Houk said it also was difficult finding subcontractors to do the paving work but that didn’t stop them from completing the project ahead of schedule.
“The contractor (Crawford Contracting out of Mount Pleasant), did a great job,” Houk said.
Other than installing light poles, Houk said the only other major part of the project left to be done is landscaping in the center. The landscaping will create a visual barrier between vehicles across from each other at the roundabout, allowing drivers to focus on vehicles coming from the left.
Houk said they plan to do landscaping work in the spring.
She said they’ll also be installing a couple of green directional signs at the roundabout sometime this week.
Crews from the Missaukee County Road Commission have tested out the roundabout to make sure their trucks will be able to traverse the structure without difficulty. In addition, Houk said they’ve already seen huge farm tractors going through the roundabout, which is designed with concrete aprons and roll curbs to make it easier for larger vehicles such as semi-trucks, garbage trucks and buses to get through.
The width of the roundabout circle is 20 feet and the normal lane width is anywhere between 10 and 12 feet. House said the approaches are 12 feet and widen to 15 feet as a vehicle enters the roundabout circle.
In July, the Cadillac City Council authorized Mayor Carla Filkins and City Clerk Sandra Wasson to sign a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the roundabout. Actual construction began in August.
MDOT chose Crawford Contracting to do the work. Crawford was one of four companies to submit a bid for the project. Their bid came in at $858,505.31, which is 99.29% of the engineer’s original estimate, which was the lowest bid submitted.
Funds to pay for the project come from a $600,000 federal grant, with the city’s contribution being $264,800. City Manager Marcus Peccia said money to pay the city’s share of the project was available in the major streets fund.
Back in 2018, Houk proposed the idea of applying for federal money to fund a portion of the project cost. While these types of grants typically are awarded to projects involving much more dangerous intersections, Houk said MDOT immediately recognized the value of having a roundabout at this location.
“They saw this as a very needed project,” said Houk, who added that she had heard of drivers trying to turn at the intersection having to wait 10 minutes or more for a space to open up in traffic.
This is the second roundabout to be built within the city of Cadillac, with the other at the intersection of 13th Street and Plett Road. Another roundabout exists east of Mesick, at the intersection of M-115 and M-37.
