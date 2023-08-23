MCBAIN — A new school year has begun in McBain as McBain Rural Agricultural School and Northern Michigan Christian School welcomed students back Tuesday.
One of the new strategies being implemented at McBain Rural Agricultural School is called Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). McBain Superintendent Scott Akom said the purpose of PBIS is to teach students how they’re expected to behave in different areas of the school like halls, common areas and classrooms.
Akom said the idea is to ensure the entire staff is on the same page with behavioral expectations to promote positive behavior in the school.
“When kid struggles in math, we take the time to reteach in math, but when kids are struggling with their expectations behaviorally, we tend to not take the time to do that,” he said. “So, our goal is to take the time and teach them how to behave.”
The district will be teaching students its behavioral expectations using the phrase Feel the Wheel. The word wheel is the phrase is an acronym that stands for welcoming, honest, engaged, empathetic and leader. These are traits the district wants students to display while attending school.
McBain is also gearing up for some projects. Akom said they are in the engineering process to replace their community track. The district is also working on replacing its middle school gym floor and installing secure entries building-wide.
These projects are being funded by the district’s bond and sinking funds, which were approved by voters last May. Akom said their goal is to begin going out for bids on these projects by early October.
At NMC, Superintendent Scott Curell said their goal is to get its students accustomed to the climate and culture of the school. The school’s new K-12 principal Katelyn Richard was also making her way around the building to introduce herself to students.
The school is focusing on its English language arts curriculum this year as part of its five-year plan. Each year the school is focusing on a different subject to ensure there are no gaps and to make any improvements.
Richard said they want to infuse biblical principles into the curriculum, while also making sure teachers aren’t teaching the same thing at each grade level.
“We really want to diversity and make sure that we don’t have a ton of overlap, but also reiterate what (students) may have learned the year before,” she said.
One goal Curell has for this school year is to bring more awareness about NMC and what it can offer to McBain and the surrounding communities. While they are a Christian school, he said they want people to learn more about the programs and extracurriculars offered at NMC.
“We have something really special going on and I think we need to publicize and focus on what we can offer as another choice for education,” he said.
Curell said the school also offers tuition assistance programs and scholarships to defray the cost of attending NMC.
“There are a lot of ways to pay for Christian education,” he said. “I just would love to have an opportunity to speak with anybody who has an interest.”
