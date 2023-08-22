LAKE CITY — Monday was a busy day in Lake City Area Schools as students returned to the classroom for their first day of classes.
One of the big focuses for the district this year is continuing its standard-based learning curriculum, Lake City Superintendent Timothy Hejnal said.
Implemented two years ago, the curriculum is designed for teachers to measure the amount of learning going on in the classroom through assessments. With this style of learning, the school can identify which specific areas students are struggling in and focus on improving the student’s understanding of those concepts.
“This should be the year where it becomes more familiar in the classrooms,” Hejnal said. “The heart of that is ensuring kids learn to mastery, and then we’re able to build on the pieces that they learned.”
The district is also excited about its new outdoor adventure education course it’s building at the Missaukee Mountain Resort in Caldwell Township. The goal of the course is to provide students with a space outside the classroom to develop social- emotional learning elements like communication and cooperation.
Hejnal said they are working on getting materials in to build the course in the upcoming weeks. He said his goal is to have it ready by mid-October, but this will depend on when the district can get the materials it needs.
One new thing Lake City is trying to school year is a week-long intersession break in October.
Hejnal said the break was something the community asked about trying to give students a break from learning. During this break, he said the school would have the chance to identify students who may need extra support by offering credit recovery and enrichment activities.
As students get acclimated to their new teachers and classmates, Hejnal said the district looks forward to getting to know the students and building relationships with them.
“People are willing to do more, whether it’s a student or a staff member if they feel like they’re part of something,” he said. “Helping students understand the reality of what they bring to the table and that they are part of a team, that’s a pretty powerful thing.”
Lake City is one of the many school districts that’ll be welcoming students back this week.
McBain, Marion and Northern Michigan Christian School begin on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
Reed City and Manton start classes on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Cadillac Area Public Schools, Pine River Area Schools and Mesick start classes on Monday, Aug. 28.
Buckley will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.