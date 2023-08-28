CADILLAC — The new look Veterans Memorial Stadium was unveiled to the community last week and the new school year starts Monday, but construction on the Cadillac High School complex continues.
During the last month, Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the focus of the construction was on the interior of the high school complex and in particular the old portion of the high school. That included electrical, fire suppression and heating and cooling in the 400 wing.
She also said new windows were installed in the 400 wing of the old high school and crews redid the corridor hallway outside of the auditorium. Brown said that work included carpet and new lighting. The bathrooms near the auditorium also were finished. Other projects include the connection of fire alarm systems, cable for the security system and door entry system.
Other miscellaneous work included the installation of the Veterans Memorial Stadium donor signs and the tennis pavilion sign. Brown also said the bus loop and student entrance to the new wing were completed and the bus loop asphalt was repaired. The masonry work on the exterior of the high school also continued.
As for work that will be started and/or completed during the next month, Brown said the parking lot on the lakeside will get torn up and redone. She also said the exterior masonry work also should be completed.
With school starting, Brown said efforts will shift from the old portion of the high school where students will be back to the interior work of the old junior high and new addition. She also said furniture will start to arrive for that part of the high school complex in October. She also said crews will finish the theatrical lighting, and rigging and install acoustic panels during the next month in the auditorium.
“We are just happy to be starting school on time with construction and we are excited about welcoming kids back,” she said. “The stadium was a nice welcome for our open house and community. We are excited about continuing a year-long celebration.”
On Feb. 14, 2022, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
Highlights of this final phase of the high school bond construction include a renovated auditorium with new seating, lighting, paint, flooring and stage, new HVAC with air conditioning throughout, and renovated classroom space in the 400-hall, including science, art and band rooms, and 30 new classrooms in a building addition.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January 2022 and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
