CADILLAC — A sculpture from the Elk Rapids Walk of Art has found a new home on the Clam Lake Canal.
On Monday, artist Sam Soet installed his art piece, Hardwoods IV, at the east end of the canal near its historic marker. Aided by Cadillac Arts Council board member Paul Brown and two other sets of hands from the city, the nearly 700-pound wood carving was raised.
Using a subtractive technique, Soet carves away at a large piece of wood, shaping it to the form he desires. This piece in particular is inspired by waterways and vessels, giving it a canoe-like structure and making its place on the canal fitting.
Cadillac is a familiar place to Soet as well.
"I'm very happy that it was chosen for this location," he said. "And this is also a stopping point between my old residence in Farwell, and my parents' place in Portage Lake."
Hardwoods IV has a uniqueness in comparison to Soet's other works, like Hardwoods III.
"This piece ended up being a little bit more geometric than some of the other ones, because of the fact that it wasn't terribly deteriorated when I found it," he said. "So it's actually a little bit more intentional than some of my pieces."
In terms of the wood being used, Soet isn't searching for a perfect log, and he welcomes imperfections like rotting and fungus.
"I love the mapping that happens when things have more activity because of the tree itself, or in the streaks that are in the sapwood here," he said. "Typically, even if I do get a pristine piece of wood, I'll let it sit out and air dry naturally."
The sculpture was purchased by the Cadillac Arts Council, with a donation made from the Barnett family.
Working with the Midwest Sculpture Initiative, Soet said it's common to have pieces of art moved around, but that every once in a while they find a permanent home. He said that Hardwoods IV is in its best environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.