CADILLAC — When LeRoy resident Danny Gingrich began dabbling in sports memorabilia, he started as a buyer. As he became more involved, Gingrich said he began selling items from his home office.
“I started buying a few items and I just kind of started noticing the opportunity being on the other side of the table,” Gingrich said. “(I) started to dabble with that a little bit, and it just started to take off.”
Three years later and Gingrich is now selling memorabilia from a much later space just outside of downtown Cadillac at 1552 N. Mitchell St.
Growing up down in Miami, Gingrich said he became a fan of teams like the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat. As he grew up, he started playing several sports including football, basketball and baseball.
While he was interested in sports memorabilia as a kid, Gingrich said it wasn’t until adulthood that his interest grew.
“It definitely interested me when I was younger, but it wasn’t something that is as mainstream as it is today,” Gingrich said. “I’d say my interest definitely grew as I got older, and the availability kind of came to be more abundant. But I’d say it was just in the recent years that it’s really taken a stronghold.”
In June 2021, Gingrich said he started working on the building where his business would be. After three months, he opened his doors to customers on Oct. 15.
Gingrich’s store isn’t limited to Michigan sports teams and memorabilia. As a licensed dealer, Gingrich said he has items from teams across different leagues in the store and can also order items if necessary. Along with the sports apparel, Gingrich said he also offers trading cards, mainly Pokémon.
“Being a card shop there’s a big opportunity and a big demand for Pokémon,” Gingrich said. “So having something like that here in town was something that we were missing for sure. I’ve had grown men screaming like school girls opening up the Pokémon boxes.”
Gingrich said he has also had people come in with their cards or send photos of memorabilia and ask for an evaluation of their worth. In some cases, he said he may buy the items for the person but mainly sticks to giving them an estimate of the item’s value.
Since opening in October, Gingrich said his sales numbers and turnout have exceeded his expectations. He said the store has done 420 individual transactions and estimates he’s had over 1,000 people come through.
“They’ve gone well above my expectations, for sure,” Gingrich said. “I’d say even leading up to the opening months ... the floor wasn’t even fully put down yet, and we were having people coming in and checking it out and seeing what’s going on.”
The feedback from customers has also been positive. Gingrich said many are happy to see something different and unique in Cadillac outside of the traditional restaurant and retail stores.
“They’re just excited something like this is finally in town,” Gingrich said. “A lot of people have been coming in, and they’re not necessarily excited about all the duplicate businesses that are popping up. They’re very excited there’s a unique place in town, and I would say that’s probably the biggest feedback so far.”
As his store settles into the area, Gingrich said he would like to bring in more jerseys and expand into other sports like hockey.
“I would say the apparel diversity is going to expand heavily,” Gingrich said. “I want to start bringing in more jerseys from different teams rather than just having the beanies and things like that.”
As of now, Gingrich said the store has been doing well, and people are happy to have something new in Cadillac.
“It’s not often that you can come into a store in Northern Michigan and find a South Florida or California team or anything like that,” Gingrich said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.