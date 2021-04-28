CADILLAC — New studies have Munson doctors emphasizing the importance of two of the COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women.
A recent study shows how dangerous COVID-19 can be for pregnant women.
Dr. Jim Jeakle, who is the chief medical officer for Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and is also a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, spoke during Munson's regularly scheduled press conference Tuesday morning, as did Dr. Stacey Sensor, an ob/gyn working in the Gaylord and Grayling area.
Dr. Jeakle said when the Pfizer vaccine was first released in December, pregnant women who caught COVID-19 were at increased risk of getting admitted to the ICU, needing mechanical ventilation and at a slightly increased risk of dying from COVID. Based on that, experts in women's health recommended that pregnant women get vaccinated.
"Based on the mechanism of the way that messenger RNA vaccine works, it was felt that it would one day be determined to be safe in pregnancy and breastfeeding," Dr. Jeakle said of the Pfizer vaccine, which was not specifically studied on pregnant women. There is no way to get COVID-19 from the vaccine.
Newer studies have made the recommendation that pregnant women get vaccinated even more meaningful.
A study released last week and published in a pediatric medical journal were at risk of all the things previously established (hospitalization and ventilation, for starters) but also "they found a higher risk for pregnancy-induced hypertension and preeclampsia, higher risk for a C-section, higher risk for fetal distress, three times higher rates of infections requiring antibiotics, higher rates of preterm delivery," Dr. Jeakle said. "They also found high risk of low birth weight–infants weighing less than 2500 grams. And they also found six times higher rate of being transferred to a higher level of care."
But Dr. Jeakle said that doesn't mean pregnant women should panic.
"Most of the outcomes that were negative, are associated with people who also had other comorbidities, namely, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, chronic lung disease, all sorts of things," Dr. Jeakle said. "They also found that the presence of fever and shortness of breath and women with comorbidities really put them at higher risk for a negative outcome."
But the study does underscore why it's important to get vaccinated.
Moreover, while the Pfizer vaccine was not specifically studied in trials, there is new data on women who got vaccinated during their pregnancy (usually the third trimester).
The data looked specifically at women who had completed their pregnancies.
Among the vaccinated women who completed their pregnancies, the study looked at live birth, miscarriage, stillborn, ectopic pregnancy, involuntary termination and premature birth rates as well as small for gestational age rates and the birth defect rates.
"What they found was that when they compare this data to the norms across what we've come to expect based on population data for years, these numbers in the vaccinated population were no different" than what would be expected among unvaccinated people, Dr. Jeakle said.
The CDC didn't find any red flags through the study but noted that the data is still early, Dr. Jeakle indicated.
He said it's pretty safe to say that the data suggests that for people with comorbidities, the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy outweigh the risks.
But for people without comorbidities, the advice is similar. Get vaccinated.
"I think just from a practical standpoint . . . when you think about labor, ideally you enter labor in your best possible health . . . labor is hard enough without COVID. And you may be pushing two, three hours and it takes a lot of cardiopulmonary reserve," Dr. Jeakle said. "Even mild COVID is going to make that a lot harder."
Dr. Sensor said pregnant women who have COVID could continue to be at risk of blood clots even after delivery.
COVID can also make surgical recovery more difficult, so if you end up needing a c-section, that's something to consider.
In addition to having a healthy pregnancy, the vaccine may help the baby develop some protection against COVID-19.
"There was some literature that came out that their babies are testing positive for antibodies after pregnant women do get the vaccine," Dr. Sensor added to Dr. Jeakle's remarks.
Dr. Sensor also spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on young and healthy people.
She said her own son, an 18-year-old athlete, was sick for eight days with COVID.
She said the idea that you can prevent COVID by eating right, taking supplements and exercising is just wrong. And you can't know who will experience long-term complications.
"Even in the healthiest individual, which is what I would consider my son . . . they still can get it and they can still become very sick and then the effects can be for quite some time," Dr. Sensor said, noting that athletes need to get EKGs after COVID.
Though the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is available once more after being briefly halted due to concerns over blood clots, Dr. Jeakle said he doesn't recommend the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for pregnant women; with vaccine availability ramping up, you have more options regarding which vaccine you receive. He said he prefers the Pfizer vaccine for pregnant women because there's more data available on the messenger RNA vaccines and Pfizer is launching a study that will wrap up in 2022.
