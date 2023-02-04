New support groups looking to use 'SMART' techniques to address addiction

CADILLAC — Marina Bigger and Carrie Zeigler are trying something to help those dealing with addiction.
While most people will instantly think about drugs and alcohol, Zeigler said the new program deals will all addictions. It could be food, gambling, sex and, of course, drugs and alcohol. This new program also looks to provide support to friends and family who are trying to help a loved one with their addiction.
The program is called SMART Recovery and it shouldn’t be a surprise that SMART is an acronym for Self Management And Recovery Training.
The program uses a science-based approach to emphasize self-empowerment and self-reliance. There’s no lifetime commitment and each individual decides when the time is right to move on. The person chooses how to personalize their plan for successful change. The program can be used by itself or in combination with other recovery programs.
Zeigler said the program is just another pathway people can take to overcome challenges associated with addiction. It is not a 12-step program and it also does not utilize spirituality or religion as a basis, she said.
“It is a science-based approach to help with urges and maintaining motivation. Facilitators of the program have to go through training to teach the tools provided,” she said. “It is 30 credit hours of training.”
Once a week in Missaukee County and once a week in Wexford County, support group meetings are held. Although the meetings are held in the two counties to make it easier for those residents to attend, Zeigler said people are welcome to attend both meetings if they feel they need to.
She said tools such as cost/benefit analysis and hierarchy of value are used to help people look at past situations in their life to see how they could do things differently. It also teaches them how they can change the patterns they do to achieve different outcomes.
While Zeigler works for Catholic Human Services, she said it is separate from that organization, but they have been supportive of the SMART program’s formation.
“I think the success of the program is what you put into it. You get out what you put into it,” she said. “I think it is important to try a different way. Having an open mind, trying new experiences and getting out of your comfort zone is important because that is when growth happens.”
There is no cost to attend the program’s weekly meetings but Zeigler said free-will donations are welcomed if the person can afford it. There are some materials a person would have to buy but they are not mandatory.
“If you can donate, great, but if not, it is still here to help. It is not a requirement to pay,” she said.
SMART support group meetings are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for individuals and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for friends and family every Tuesday at the Missaukee District Health Department No. 10 Office, 6180 W. Sanborn Road in Lake City and 4:30 to 6 p.m. for individuals and 6:30 to 8 p.m. for friends and family every Thursday at the Catholic Human Services office, 421 S. Mitchell St. in Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.