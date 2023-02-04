CADILLAC — When the new Syringe Service Program was recently unveiled by District Health Department No. 10, some in the community were concerned.
Some thought the program was proposing to have locations scattered throughout the area where items needed by intravenous drug users, such as syringes, alcohol swabs, cookers, tourniquets, Fentanyl test strips and more, would be available and in plain sight.
Not only accessible to those using the drugs but anyone who was walking by, including children.
DHD No. 10 Community Health Supervisor Jen Hansen said that is not the case and never was. She believes people were getting the syringe program mixed up with the health department’s naloxone distribution boxes/vending machines.
“When people don’t have access to these things (found in the safe use kits), they share them. It causes bacteria and the spread of diseases,” she said. “We know people are doing this (using intravenous drugs). We wish they weren’t, but we want to lessen the chances of them getting abscesses on their bodies where they inject, HIV, and Hepatitis C. They also can cause infections in the heart called Endocarditis.”
While some people originally thought the syringe program, and in particular the safe use kits, were going to be out in the open and available to anyone, they will only be available at DHD No. 10 offices, excluding in Missaukee County. The safe use kits have to be accessed by interested individuals via the DHD office front desk.
Each kit will contain syringes, alcohol swabs, sterile water, cookers, cotton, fentanyl test strips, condoms and a SUD Resource Sheet with treatment, recovery and naloxone resources. Hansen reiterated these kits and supplies will not be distributed through any vending machines in the communities the health department serves.
While the health department is not looking for locations to place boxes or vending machines for the safe use boxes, it is looking for more locations to put such things containing Narcan/naloxone.
These boxes/vending machines would only contain Narcan/naloxone and nothing else. Locations, where they are placed, would only be helping to distribute and make Narcan/naloxone available to the community, which is a life-saving medication that, when given in time, can reverse an overdose from opioids. This includes heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.
“Harm Reduction Michigan has been doing this work locally for years. We are trying to support these efforts by providing additional access to supplies for when Harm Reduction Michigan is not open,” she said. “We work closely with them and also provide referral information to them as well as treatment and recovery resources in the kits we provide.”
Hansen said there is evidence that people who participate in a syringe service program such as what Harm Reduction Michigan provides are more likely to eventually enter treatment. She also said there is a need for education on this topic and she understands that without that knowledge these efforts can seem random.
While that may be true, she also said these types of programs are part of a comprehensive effort to address the opioid problem in this community and many others. She also said as a public health agency, DHD staff continue to do prevention work and partner with other entities to hopefully prevent people from starting to use all controlled substances.
“We also work in partnership with treatment and recovery and mental health providers and hope that individuals will be better able to access those services when they are ready to stop using substances,” she said. “Both prevention and harm reduction falls under the umbrella of public health and we’re continuing to be engaged in both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.