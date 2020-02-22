The Cadillac News has announced the addition of a new columnist to their Taste page: Award-winning food columnist, and Food Channel contributor, Laura Kurella.
Kurella’s work, which will begin appearing on Monday’s Taste page, is set to feature both original and traditional recipes accompanied by her award-winning food photography, which she’ll partner with the latest, up-to-date information and advice on ingredients, food prep and kitchen tips.
“I feel blessed by God to be given the opportunity to work with the Cadillac News,‘ Kurella said. “It is an honor to appear in a family-owned publication that's been serving its community since 1872. That speaks volumes about their integrity and commitment to local news.‘
Kurella’s work in the world of food started out as a small weekly, Folk Medicine column that appeared in a tiny town newspaper, The Colon Express, in Colon, Michigan.
Reader interest expanded her column into larger markets, and then into self-syndication. Her food column and features now appear in numerous news and food outlets throughout the United States, and include work as a contributor for The Food Channel.
She has served as a member of the Association of Food Journalists, authored two cookbooks, one children’s book, and hosted numerous food shows, live and televised, and she also hosted a Radio Recipes show.
“Kurella’s strong background in food journalism combine well with her northern upbringing, and her way of combining food with folk medicine to make food that makes you feel good," said Cadillac News editor, Matthew Seward. "We are looking forward to experiencing the new flavors she'll bring to our Taste page.‘
“I’m very excited to be joining the Cadillac News team,‘ Kurella said, “and I look forward to offering heaping helpings of that marvelous, upper Midwest flavor to my new community. See you on Monday’s Taste page.‘
Kurella, and her husband, Richard, moved to Manistee County last fall from northern Wisconsin in order to embrace the beauty, peace and nature of Manistee National Forest, to be closer to their grandchildren, and to make a positive difference in the community. For more information about her, visit www.LauraKurella.com
