LAKE CITY — Since 1948, Tasty Treat in downtown Lake City has delivered ice cream, burgers and other delights to customers during the spring and summer.
With the shop’s opening day coming up, the iconic ice cream parlor is under new ownership heading into the season.
“Tasty Treat is kind of known as a staple business in Lake City,” new owner Andy DeBoer said. “So, having that and being able to serve all the customers that come through there, that’s exciting to me.”
Born and raised in Lake City, Andy said he would always go down to Tasty Treat to purchase ice cream.
“I grew up going to Tasty Taste as much as I could as a kid,” Andy said. “I would ride my bike down there, or my parents had dropped me off. We used to get our Tasty Treat and then head to the county beach.”
For Andy, it was the large selection of ice cream and flurries that he enjoyed as a kid. Now as the new owner, Andy said wants customers to experience that as well.
“I want to maintain the great service customers are used to,” Andy said. “I want to keep the image of the largest cones in the north and the big-serving size of food. I want to keep the large selections of ice cream and food there, and the quality of the Michigan-made ice cream.”
With Andy coming in, his uncle and former shop owner Bruce DeBoer is looking forward to retirement.
“It was time to pass the torch,” Bruce said. “He’s going to do a great job.”
Having owned Tasty Treat since 2016, Bruce said he spent a lot of time and energy running the business. Now having sold the business to his nephew, Bruce said he’s looking forward to going on trips with his wife.
“It’s just time to slow and do some traveling with my wife,” Bruce said.
While he looks forward to retirement, Bruce said he’ll miss talking with customers and his young employees every day.
“A lot of it was just seeing the customers and young adult (employees),” Bruce said.
While Bruce said he plans to help his nephew behind the scenes, Andy said he wants to be involved as much as he can.
“I really want to be an involved owner,” Andy said. “And I just have a heart for Lake City. I just love the town.”
Andy said becoming the new owner also allowed him to move back to Lake City and raise his family.
Family is one of Andy’s three priorities, along with faith and his new business. By keeping his priorities in order, Andy said that has been his key to success in life.
“God has a bigger plan for me than I have for myself,” Andy said. “So that’s why faith is important. Family is everything, and it doesn’t have to be immediate family. Supporting family means a lot ... and the business, obviously keeping that tradition.”
While he wants to keep that tradition alive, Andy said he also has a few new ideas up his sleeves, including nacho ice cream and ice cream flights.
Along with new ideas, Andy said he is looking forward to building a relationship with new and returning customers.
“Being a small business and a small town, everyone looks for that relationship,” Andy said. “Everyone looks for that personable atmosphere.”
Along with the customers, Andy said he wants his employees to have a positive experience too. With this being most of his employees’ first job, Andy said he wants them to learn different skills they can use later in life.
“I hope they learn customer service and responsibility and commitment,” Andy said. “I really want to be a servant leader. Really help them, set them up for success in life by giving them the opportunity at their first job.”
As his uncle passes the torch to him, Andy said he is looking forward to Tasty Treat’s opening day on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.
“The opening day I was always really excited for,” Andy said. “It was always something we really looked forward to as a kid. Making sure that we were there that evening or that weekend was always something we would beg our parents for.”
With their 74th season around three weeks away, Andy said they plan on having everything up and ready to go. As for doing anything special on opening day, he said that was for people to find out.
“There’ll be something, but I’ll keep that until that day,” Andy said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.