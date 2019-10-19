CADILLAC — If you are not familiar with Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it is not hard to get turned around.
When heading to Detective Lt. Mike Bush's office it's like going through a maze. As you got closer to his office you also likely will notice how quiet and far removed from the activity on the main floor it is. It is in the inner sanctum of the post. The basement. Like many basements, it seems darker than upstairs even when the lights are on.
As the new Traverse Narcotics Team Detective Lieutenant, moving in the cover of darkness without bringing attention to what he is doing are probably traits that will serve Bush well.
Undercover work is the name of the game for TNT and other drug teams throughout the state. For that reason, Bush didn't want his picture taken. A majority of his undercover work is likely a thing of the past, but there is potential he still could get involved.
In late September, Bush sat down with the Cadillac News to discuss his history in law enforcement, why he wanted to be a part of TNT and what he sees as the biggest issues facing the drug enforcement team moving forward. He started in his new position on Aug. 1.
WORKING SINCE 1999
As a native of northern Michigan and the Charlevoix area, Bush is happy to be "home" and working in the region.
He started his career in 1999 when he worked in Muskegon County and Grand Haven doing road patrol as a Michigan State Police trooper. He continued that until 2006.
It was in 2006 that he became a K9 handler for the Reed City Post. To him, the transition from road patrol to K9 handler was a natural one.
"I have always trained dogs. I grew up in a hunting family and we always trained dogs," he said. "I'm just impressed with what they can do and how they can make people's jobs easier."
Bush worked in Reed City from 2006-2010 as the K9 handler until he went back to Muskegon County and Grand Haven. He continued working with a K9 but this time his stay was much shorter as he only stayed a year.
After his second, albeit, a short stint in Grand Haven, he went to the Rockford Post. From there, Bush said he started working in Muskegon Heights as a K9 handler as part of the Secure Cities partnership through the Michigan State Police. The Secure Cities initiative is a partnership between the Michigan State Police and city, county, and federal law enforcement agencies. The goal is to provide both directed patrols and investigatory resources to cities experiencing a spike in violent crime.
"It was in areas of high crime where local police departments need help. It was a squad of about five troopers and a sergeant and we would do proactive patrols," he said. "We wouldn't do dispatched complaints. We tried to get things under control so the local police could invest more time for calls for service."
GOING TO SANE
Eventually, Bush said his time with the Secure Cities ended and he was transferred to the Gaylord Post as a K9 handler.
He had worked as a K9 handler for 10 years before he took on a leadership role as a uniformed sergeant. He worked in Cadillac for 2.5 years before he was transferred to the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team or SANE as a detective sergeant.
"All that time I was a dog handler, I always had a narcotics dog, so I worked closely with a lot of different drug teams. I assisted with their investigations, but the state police will not assign a dog handler to a drug team permanently," he said. "I never had the opportunity to be assigned to a drug team."
After Bush stopped running dogs, he said a position opened up with SANE. He said it was an opportunity for him to do true undercover work for a drug team. It was something he had always envisioned doing but he wasn't ready earlier in this career to stop being a K9 handler.
When he was, however, Bush said he was lucky a position opened up in SANE.
That time with SANE was his last stop before he came to TNT. Bush also said it was the final experience he needed before he felt ready to take on his new role with TNT.
"I had been exposed to working with a drug team and been exposed to a leadership role as a uniformed sergeant. With TNT, I'm putting the two together," he said.
TNT MOVING FORWARD
Bush said TNT is one of the biggest drug teams in the state when you look at the geographic footprint it has.
The jurisdictions serviced by TNT include Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties. He also said there are two offices including one in Traverse City and one in Cadillac. The plan is to be at each office two days a week. Depending on which one needs leadership or supervision roles filled, he will alternate between the two offices on the fifth day.
As for collaborative effort, TNT has with the local law enforcement and the court system, Bush said he doesn't see that changing anytime soon.
"It is the Traverse Narcotics Team but it is a greater law enforcement team. So much of our work relies on a good relationship with the uniformed officers in all the counties whether it is sheriff's office, city police of a post," he said.
The annual TNT report for 2018 included both narrative and statistical data for review. During the past year, TNT investigated a total of 339 cases with 198 arrests. In 2017, TNT investigated 313 cases with 210 arrests.
TNT investigated a total of 339 cases in 2018 with 198 arrests, and of those 198 suspects arrested, there were 457 charges brought against them. A majority of those arrested in 2018, 82, were suspects in Wexford County, followed by Grand Traverse with 38.
Bush said he anticipates Wexford County will remain a top priority for TNT. Part of the reason for the attention in Wexford County is the fact that there is drug activity. In particular, Bush said there is a persistent problem with opioids and heroin in Wexford County.
"I don't know what the answer is with the heroin problem in Cadillac. I don't know why it's not going away," he said. "The national trend and the trend in Northern Michigan is the move to crystal meth."
Bush said crystal meth is huge right now because it is cheap. He also said most of the crystal meth sold in the region comes up from Mexico. He said it is concealed in liquid in large trucks and then taken out of the solution.
When it comes to the most prevalent drug cases, the 2018 TNT report showed marijuana to be above and beyond the biggest generator of work for the team. In 2018, in the eight-county region, there were 56 cases involving marijuana, which is about four times as many cases as there were regarding prescription drugs.
Bush said TNT doesn't have a lot of involvement with marijuana now that both medical and recreational are legal in the state.
"You might have an officer make a traffic stop with someone who has over what they are allowed to have, but as far as people selling marijuana we are not getting a lot of information," he said. "I'm sure it is happening but you can grow your own and possess your own."
He said when it comes to marijuana, Butane Hash Oil labs are a bigger concern due to how volatile it is. He also said it is still an issue because of the safety concerns associated with how it is made.
WHAT THE COMMUNITY SHOULD KNOW
He said the efforts of TNT and drug teams like it are only successful if the communities they serve are invested in what they are trying to do.
That means if they see something out of place that they call the police, a tip line or just let law enforcement know. He said at the end of the day, drugs don't just impact the people involved in the sale or use of the drugs, but the entire community.
"It is affecting the community whether we are talking about Wexford, a neighboring county or any place in the State of Michigan," Bush said. "These drug crimes lead to other crimes and the people involved are somebody's family member. We can do a lot of work here at TNT, but we can do a lot more if we are getting information or tips."
