CADILLAC — Habitat for Humanity is planning a socially-distant groundbreaking ceremony.
Normally it might be a bit more of a party.
But COVID-19 means people shouldn't get too close to each other, lest they spread the disease.
Instead, Habitat for Humanity is inviting community members to come to the ceremony but stay in your car and honk when shovels dig into the ground.
A socially-distant groundbreaking ceremony is slated for Friday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at 440 Rogers Street in Cadillac, the future home of Lisa Ischo and her children.
If this had been any other year pre-COVID-19, construction would already be underway on the Habitat for Humanity project.
Lisa Inscho found out in February of 2019 that she would be the 2020 partner family and has been hard at work every day since – attending home ownership classes, volunteering at the Habitat ReStore and putting in a portion of her sweat equity hours, according to a Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity news release. This summer, Inscho's family will complete their required sweat equity hours by working directly at the construction site.
“My goal is to be in there by Christmas ... I’m so excited!‘ Lisa said, in the news release.
The pandemic means donations are more important than ever.
“While we are not certain what this summer will look like in terms of volunteers – if and when it is safe, we will need all hands on deck‘ said Amy Gibbs, executive director at Wexford Osceola Habitat for Humanity. “With the uncertain times we are in need of donations to keep our program on track. Typically the ReStore is our biggest fundraiser of the year but with that closed we are looking to our community to continue to provide safe and affordable housing for residents of Wexford and Osceola counties.‘
Call 231-468-1096 or email Amy at director@wexfordhabitat.org for information on volunteer opportunities or how to donate to the program.
