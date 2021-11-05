CADILLAC — Bad things can happen when municipalities draw their drinking water from areas where contaminants exist nearby.
For example, Cadillac’s original wellfield became contaminated several decades ago as a result of industrial activities at nearby factories.
If planners at the time had been using the same standards as planners use today, Cadillac Director of Utilities Jeffrey Dietlin said they most likely would not have established a wellfield within the industrial park.
To prevent something like that from happening again, nowadays the city goes through a much more rigorous process of detecting existing pollutants, determining where pollutants might eventually originate and calculating how long it will take them to reach the wellhead.
Recently, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced that Cadillac would receive $7,500 toward wellhead protection efforts, under the condition that the city contribute a matching share, bringing the total investment to $15,000.
Dietlin said they’ve applied for and been awarded this grant several times before.
Nearly $368,000 in grants ranging from $2,000 to $70,000 were awarded this year to a number of Michigan municipalities by EGLE. Individual grants will support programs including updating plans to wellhead protection areas, educating the public about their water sources and developing surface water intake programs, among other projects.
“EGLE is on the job every day working with Michigan’s 1,350 community water systems to deliver safe water to residents,” said Sara Pearson, source water unit supervisor with EGLE’s Drinking Water and Environmental Health Division. “But the first and most crucial step in the process is to ensure that the lakes, rivers or groundwater wells that deliver that water are free of contaminants.”
“These grants will help communities keep those water sources safe and reliable,” she said.
With Cadillac one of the municipalities chosen to receive the grant, Dietlin said city council will now have to discuss how to use the money.
Dietlin said that discussion likely will revolve around establishing a wellhead protection area around the city’s newest wellfield on 44 Road.
Wellhead protection areas are established to limit — or recommend limitations if the area is outside municipal control — certain types of uses around the wellfield to prevent contaminants from potentially entering the groundwater supply. Dietlin said the measure is designed to protect the wellhead from contaminates that may enter the area up to 10 years from now. The idea is that if they detect a contaminant on the edge of the wellhead protection area, they’ll have 10 years to figure out how to address the problem before it reaches the wellhead, Dietlin said.
Currently, the city draws most of its water from a wellfield on Crosby Road, with the original wellfield in the industrial park (with contaminants now contained) supplementing their supply. Both have established wellhead protection areas (the one in the industrial park was established after the initial contamination occurred).
With the help of previous grants awarded through the same EGLE program, Dietlin said much of the data collection work on the 44 Road wellfield already has been done. This included testing existing groundwater supplies and measuring static levels in the wells to determine which direction the water is flowing (it is flowing northwest).
Now all they have to do is establish the wellhead protection area. This process involves filling out a lot of paperwork and consulting with experts. Dietlin said council will make the decision on whether or not to match the EGLE grant at a future meeting.
Earlier this year, crews broke ground on the new wellfield on 44 Road and since that time, have been making steady progress toward the project’s completion.
“Things are going well at the new wellfield,” Dietlin said. “We have four buildings erected and are working on the final two buildings. No delays so far.”
Dietlin said they’re still on track to complete the wellfield by next summer. When the project is complete, the city’s oldest wellfield will go offline.
Construction will cost about $10 million and will include three water wells with the combined ability to produce 4 million gallons a day; new service and operational buildings; and supervisory control and data acquisition upgrades. Gerber Construction is constructing the majority of the wellfield facilities.
The downside for residents — not mentioned during a groundbreaking ceremony in May but mentioned indirectly during the subsequent city council meeting — was a water and sewer rate increase. Rates have been climbing in recent years, though city officials usually refer to research that indicates Cadillac’s water and sewer rates are still cheaper than comparable cities; moreover, Cadillac didn’t get a 40-year-loan for the project from the USDA because the city’s rates are too low to qualify for the program. The city issued bonds for the wellfield project earlier this year and will use the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund to pay for the project, as well as user fees.
