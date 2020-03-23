New Wexford central dispatch facility up and running

CADILLAC — The Fawcett Communications Center is open for business.
Technically it is not open to the public, but it is operating. For the first time, 911 calls coming into Wexford County Central Dispatch were answered Thursday in the new facility. In less than a year, the new facility was built and opened.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it could be considered perfect timing. Regardless, Wexford County 911 Director Duane Alworden said he and other dispatch staff are happy with their new surroundings. He also said it wasn’t uncommon Thursday to see smiles on the faces of his dispatchers.
“This is the last building to fall in Wexford County,‘ Alworden said. “We are 100% here.‘
Alworden said the facility must be the last building to fall during a disaster, natural or otherwise, because when it comes to the information for all emergency services it all comes through central dispatch. What that means is the new central dispatch structure has to be able to withstand 200 mph winds as well as requirements for a range of topics, including administrative items, structural design criteria, siting requirements, occupancy and egress requirements, essential features, and test methods for impact and pressure testing.
Alworden said things worked out perfectly during the move from the old Wexford County Jail site Thursday and by 10 a.m. the new facility took its first of what will be many calls.
In front of a small gathering of Wexford County officials, board members, fire personnel, first responders, police, and the public, the groundbreaking for the new Wexford County 911 and Central Dispatch facility took place last July. Work also started on the facility in July, and Feb. 15 was the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building.
The hope was Feb. 15 also would be when dispatch moved into the new facility. This past fall, however, it was brought to the attention of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners the project would be delayed for various reasons, but mostly due to the rainy and wet fall.
Although the building houses the Wexford County Central Dispatch, it also is home to Wexford County Emergency Management. The new building houses WCEM Coordinator Travis Baker’s office as well as the Emergency Operations Center in the basement. This will be the first time the county department will have its own EOC.
