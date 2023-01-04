CADILLAC — A new leader has been hired to pilot the future of the Wexford County Airport, and he can’t wait to get started on Jan. 9.
On Dec. 14, the airport board voted to hire Keith Newell of Roscommon to be the new Wexford County Airport Manager. His first day on the job may be Jan. 9, but Newell, who has a home in nearby Roscommon and one in Grosse Pointe, already has ideas of what he wants to do.
In fact, Newell said he has some very specific ideas about what he wants to do at the airport.
“I view an airport as more than just having aviation value. An airport like Wexford County should work to add value to pilots, passengers, students, businesses and the community through aviation infrastructure,” he said. “It (the airport) is a tremendous value to the county and the city (of Cadillac) to help bring businesses and economic value to the area.”
While he doesn’t see the Wexford County Airport becoming a commercial hub like in Traverse City or Pellston, he sees it serving more of the business aviation that includes things like charter travel, but also transporting executives and engineers. He also said whatever businesses locate in the county, the airport should be working to serve them in some form.
Newell said the airport also is home to an established general aviation community that includes 41 aircraft based at the airport and a glider club. Newell said the future of the airport also has to take into consideration what their needs are and try to grow that part of the airport.
He also wants to make sure he is working with economic development groups, including the chamber of commerce, to understand those needs and find out how the airport can serve them. This includes things like industry but also recreation since the area is rich with those opportunities.
“I think if the county and the city are looking to bring in new businesses into the area, the airport can be one of the items that helps them to lure these companies to the area,” he said.
Before he was hired, Newell was the assistant airport manager at Roscommon County’s Blodgett Memorial Airport. During his brief time in the position, Newell developed a framework for the roles and responsibilities of airport management.
He also developed a multiple-phased land exchange initiative that involved the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Roscommon County and a private landowner to mitigate an approach obstruction on a runway project.
He also has served on various associations including at the Detroit City Airport which worked to save it. He also is a board member of the Michigan Association of Airport Executives.
