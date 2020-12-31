CADILLAC — It is not often that laughter happens in the 28th Circuit Court, but Wednesday was one of those days.
It was the last day of business for 2020 in Wexford County and the last day 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman carried out any official business as a judge. On his last day, Fagerman swore in several newly elected officials, including his successor Jason Elmore.
Fagerman first swore in the new Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins who is replacing Elmore in the position after he decided to run for the judge's seat in November's General Election.
Fagerman commented before Wiggins' swearing-in that it is not often court officials get to do fun things, and most of the time, he and Wiggins are dealing with issues that many consider sad.
"It is really nice to have an occasion where everything is a positive thing," Fagerman said.
Fagerman also said he is confident that Wiggins will do a wonderful job as the prosecutor and has been doing that already since he took over to finish out Elmore's term after he was elected as the judge.
After he was sworn-in and paperwork was signed, Wiggins thanked his family for their encouragement and Fagerman, who offered guidance and support when he was cutting his teeth on criminal law. In February, Wiggins announced he was seeking the office of the prosecutor and ran unopposed for the position when he was elected last month.
After Fagerman completed the swearing-in of Wiggins, Elmore was sworn-in on Wednesday.
Similar to his comments regarding Wiggins, Fagerman said the citizens of Wexford and Missaukee County will be served well by Elmore. After the swearing-in, 84th District Court Judge Audrey Van Alst gave a few comments.
She welcomed Elmore to "the fold" and expressed regret the swearing-in was done during a pandemic. She also said they have had many conversations about what the future will hold for Elmore and she believes his prepared to take on the bench if not over-prepared.
She finished her comments by saying, "welcome."
Wearing a borrowed robe from probate judge Edward Van Alst, Elmore said he wanted to thank his family for their support through his career and the campaigns he was involved in for both prosecutor and judge. He also thanks those who helped him on his journey.
He finished by saying the job of judge has nothing to do with him but rather the public. Elmore said he hoped to be "a good servant" to both counties.
After the ceremony was completed, Elmore said he has spent the last month preparing for his new position, which included talking to staff and clerks "to be prepared to run a fair and dignified courtroom." He also said he spoke with judges from neighboring counties, across the state, and others he's known from the Army and across the country.
Finally, Wexford County Treasurer Kristi Nottingham and her staff, Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman and Wexford County Register of Deeds Roxanne Synder were sworn-in by Fagerman. All three ran unopposed for their positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.