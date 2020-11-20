New Wexford County death from COVID-19

CADILLAC — Wexford County has lost a 12th resident to COVID-19, according to the District Health Department No. 10 data dashboard.
The new death comes almost a week after five people died of COVID-19 at Curry House.
On Thursday, the long-term care facility issued a statement on those five deaths.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the five residents who passed away after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. Through routine testing and contact tracing we promptly identified individuals who had been exposed and immediately took measures to contain the outbreak," according to a statement emailed by Curry House Executive Director Beckie Duncan. "Curry House continues to work with state and local health authorities to prevent the spread of this highly infectious virus. Our most recent community-wide testing took place (Wednesday) and we are pleased to report that we have had no additional resident cases since November 3rd."
According to the statement, Curry House is restricting non-essential visitors, screening essential visitors and employees, and closely monitoring residents for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
"We continue to reinforce strict adherence to infection prevention and control measures including hand hygiene, social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. The health and safety of our residents and team-members remain our utmost priority," Curry House said.
On Thursday, Wexford County had 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the pandemic-long total to 417.
Missaukee County added six new cases, climbing above 200 cases for the first time. Since the pandemic began, Missaukee County has had 202 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Both Wexford and Missaukee County have one additional probable case, meaning those people have had exposure to COVID-19 and are now showing symptoms but have not tested positve.
Lake County added five new cases on Thursday, reaching 152 total.
Osceola County is now at 347 total cases, an increase of 12 since Wednesday.
Statewide confirmed cases climbed by 7,592 since Wednesday, reaching 285,398 for the pandemic-long total. Deaths reached 8,324, an increase of 134 since the previous day, though some of those deaths were identified via a review of vital records and may have occurred previously.
