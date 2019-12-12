CADILLAC — Depending on how long you have been at your job, you may or may not remember your first day at work.
In general, it is a time for getting acclimated to your surroundings, co-workers and the daily routine. On Tuesday, both Sergio Delgado and Quentin Jones experienced their first day on the job as Wexford County Sheriff’s deputies. While those things were part of their day, they also had something else to do.
They had to get pepper-sprayed.
As part of their training as new deputies, Delgado, 30, and Jones, 23, had to be pepper-sprayed and complete a scenario where they still have to remain in control of a situation and take someone into custody.
“There is some apprehension,‘ Delgado said before getting sprayed. “I have had it done twice before. It is a requirement our division (in the sheriff’s office) has. They want to make sure we can function after we were exposed because you might inadvertently be (sprayed) when using it on a subject.‘
He also said it allows all the deputies to know what a person is going through if they have to use their pepper spray on them and how to help them.
Jones said the pepper-spraying he received on Tuesday was his fifth exposure to the chemical. As a member of the Marine Corp, he was exposed to it before including military gas chamber training. Compared to what was experienced Tuesday, Jones said he would prefer the military training any day.
“The gas chamber, it wipes right off and it is gone. This (the pepper spray) is oil-based so when you flush it goes everywhere,‘ he said.
Wexford County Administrative Lt. Richard Denison said Tuesday’s training is important because at the academy they are required to be exposed to a type of aerosol product, but that is it. He also said the product used at the academy is less effective than what is currently used by the sheriff’s office.
“(The training) is very important to them for their protection. If they are exposed, they have to be able to fight the effects for their safety, and to maintain control,‘ Denison said.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said both Delgado and Jones graduated on Dec. 6 as members of the 49th graduating class from the Kirkland Regional Police Academy. With the addition of the two new deputies, Taylor said his office is still operating with two less than optimal staffing allows.
Although the first day on the job included being pepper-sprayed, both Delgado and Jones are excited about being part of the sheriff’s office and the Wexford County community.
“I was in the foster care system growing up until I was 5, so I saw the worst side of society,‘ Jones said. “Pretty much the first good image of a person I had was a police officer. Throughout the Marine Corps, I knew that was what I wanted to do.‘
Delgado served the community as a corrections officer in the Wexford County Jail before becoming a police officer. He said he enjoyed his time in the jail but wanted to take that next step in community service.
“I did enjoy my time with corrections and the influence I had on our community, but I wanted to broaden my experience within the community to reach more people,‘ Delgado said.
