CADILLAC — The building itself is one of the most important artifacts at the Wexford County Historical Society Museum.
Special care must be taken in preserving and maintaining the building.
Located at 127 Beech St., Cadillac, construction on the neoclassical / classical revival building was completed in 1906. Originally a library, the museum was briefly home to the city’s police department before opening as a museum in 1978. It has received local, state and national recognition as a historic site.
The local designation as a historic site means that the city’s Historic District Commission has to sign off on exterior changes; the commission did just that in April when the Historical Society approached the commission about plans to restore the windows in the museum and add storm windows.
“There’s quite a bit of working for them to get an old 100-year-old window back to new condition,‘ said Gwen Dubravec, a volunteer on the building committee; workers from Midtown Craftsman will be restoring the windows.
The project is the last phase of structural improvements to the museum before the museum can work on Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
There are more than 40 windows, some of which are custom, and restoration of them all costs about $246,800, according to Dubravec. The Historical Society has committed to half of the project, for which the funds already exist, and fundraising is underway for the other half.
At last check, the Historical Society had raised $83,000 so far this spring; there’s also money in savings. The Society has to raise about $120,000 more to restore all the windows and add storm windows. Dubravec said the Society has also applied for grants.
The window project is critical for the building and what it contains.
“It’s all about protecting what’s inside that building, too. So when you get these windows done, you now have better environmental control of your temperature and humidity changes in the building,‘ Dubravec said. “So that’s very important for the artifacts inside.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.