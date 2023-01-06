New Year Resolutions are something many people set after the clock strikes 12 a.m. on Jan. 1 every year, and local municipalities are no different.
While counties in the Cadillac area are not necessarily looking to get healthier, quit smoking or lose weight, it is likely that they have goals, both long-term and short-term, they want to achieve during the year. Those goals are what the Cadillac News was interested in finding when reporters talked to local administrators or commissioners from Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
What follows are the goals that leaders from those three counties have set to be accomplished before the earth completes its trip once more around the sun on Dec. 31.
It’s about finishing up projects heading into 2023 for Missaukee.
The county started several building projects last year, including renovating the Missaukee County Historical Society Bathhouse Museum in the county park and creating more office space in the new building along Main Street purchased in 2022. As the new year begins, County Administrator Elizabeth Vogel said the goal is to wrap those projects up before looking at any new ones.
“We can’t take anything new on until we really finish what we started,” she said. “I want to do it right, so I want to take our time to do these projects right before we take on anything new.”
The big project the county is working on this winter is fixing up the Bathhouse Museum. Vogel said the second floor of the building is coming together, as county employees have installed new windows and covered the walls and ceiling with new wooden boards. By this summer, she said the goal is to begin renting out the space to residents and visitors alike.
“It’s a point of pride for the community,” she said. “It’s a point of pride that we’re bringing it back open so that people can come up and see what this beautiful space has to offer.”
The first floor of the museum is filled with historical artifacts and items that were donated to the Historical Society. Vogel said the county wants to clean and catalog those artifacts and sell the items that aren’t tied to the history of the county.
“We got to figure out what our next steps are with protecting all that history, cataloging it, cleaning it and dusting it,” she said.
Once that is complete, she said the goal is to open up that space for people to host events. The county’s lofty goal is to open up a concession stand on the first floor for visitors.
“We’re taking it back to what it was,” she said. “We’re going to start with the basics like pop and chips and candy and hotdogs.”
The county’s other project is renovating its new building along Main Street. The building was purchased last year with the intent to move the prosecutor’s office into it and create more office space for other county departments.
Vogel said this project is outgoing and no final decisions have been made at this time.
The county’s parks department also has some improvements in mind for 2023. County Parks Manager Grace Freese said she is looking into the possibility of bringing electricity to campsites along the southern fence. The park is also getting an extension platform for the boat launch area to help make it easier to get in and out of the lagoon.
Wrapping up projects isn’t the only goal for 2023. Vogel said the county wants to maintain a balanced budget as always while looking for grant opportunities when they appear. Another goal is to create an annual countywide maintenance plan to help Missaukee keep up to date on repairs and other improvements.
“I’m going to try to work with our buildings and grounds committee to identify the things that we need to be just keeping a close eye on every single year and have budgeted,” she said. “And then that way if there is a problem, we’ve already thought ahead.”
Other departments have some goals to look forward to in 2023. County Planning and Emergency Management Director Linda Hartshorne-Shafer said she wants to review the county’s master plan and keep its new recreation plan current.
“It’s a cycle,” she said. “You complete it, but you’re always looking at it and determining what may need to be updated or included or changed in both of those plans.”
Another goal for her department staying prepared for emergencies. Last year, the county held an active shooter exercise at McBain Schools to review its plan to deal with such a scenario. Hartshorne-Shafer said her goal is to hold more exercises like that one at other schools and county buildings, while also looking at other emergency scenarios.
“The more you exercise, the better your plans get and the more prepared everybody is,” she said.
Building awareness is the biggest goal for the Missaukee County Commission on Aging. Director Heather Harris-Bryant said she wants to reach and serve more people in 2023.
“I know we’re missing people,” she said. “I know that we have a need and that we can help people if they just realize what we do.”
Expanding programs and services is another goal for the COA. Harris-Bryant said she would like to host more in-house events, introduce support groups, help seniors with technology and address other needs.
“I’d love to do some out-of-the-box type of stuff here that you wouldn’t normally associate with older folks,” she said. “They’re just older. They still do fun stuff like everybody else. They just are a little bit different about it.”
In Osceola County, goals for 2023 include building financial strength, expanding EMS services, providing addition training for deputies and a push for more tourism.
Over the course of 2022, the Osceola County Board of Commissioners held many tumultuous meetings in regard to this year’s budget.
The county has been staving off deficits for nearly a decade, but last year’s negotiations brought to light the need for better balancing of the budget moving forward, and County Coordinator Tim Ladd said the work starts now.
It’s going to take time to get things back on track, mostly due to the fact that the most expensive portion of the budget is employee compensation and benefits packages.
Ladd said it became clear to the board that cutting costs across all county departments also meant cutting some staff, or at least cutting their hours. His hope, as well as the board’s, is that as retirements occur over the next few years, there will be the opportunity to readjust department budgets and give the fund balance more room to breathe.
Though a truly balanced budget lies further down the road, Ladd said they’re expecting some extra financial padding through the sale of several county-owned properties in the coming months. Before moving to a new administration building in August, count offices were housed in the Courthouse Annex, which has since been vacated and put up for sale.
Additionally, the Commission on Aging has moved into the old Hersey Elementary building, leaving its former Evart location empty and ready to be put on the market.
“I think we’re very optimistic that 2023 is going to be a good year for us,” Ladd said. “We feel we’re making some strides in reducing some of our liabilities, which is going to strengthen us in the years to come, as far as strengthening us financially.”
With the relocation of the COA to Hersey, Ladd is also anticipating growth in the number of services the department will be able to offer to area seniors this year.
Osceola County Emergency Medical Services Director Steve Young said 2023 will be full of growth for the department. Plans for a new service station north of Evart are currently under way, which will allow the department to separate from the Evart firehouse, where it currently houses one of its ambulances.
Young said staffing has been a struggle since he took over as director in February 2022, but through wage and hour adjustments, the department has been able to beef up its numbers since then.
However, an expanded schedule now requires more hands on deck, so there’s still room for further staffing. Young is aiming to fill a remaining few open positions in the new year, but for the first time in a long time, his department has been able to keep three trucks consistently operational.
“We actually currently have more employees now than we did when I started in February,” Young said. “It’s just now it takes a few more (people) to cover the new schedule, but we’re getting there.”
Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery said the sheriff’s office has a few goals of their own to reach by the end of 2023, with the most important being staffing, new body cam equipment and training advancement.
At present, Avery said the department is down one school resource officer and three road patrol deputies, but with an expanded budget for recruitment, he believes they’ll soon be filling in staffing gaps.
Avery said training will also play a role in successful recruitment efforts by allowing the department to offer the potential for a more niche skillset for its deputies.
The department’s goal in regard to a refresh of body camera equipment is to further officer safety and continue to develop trust with the people of the county. Avery said transparency and accountability on both the side of the public and the department are crucial in building that trust, and the plan is to make those strides in 2023.
As 2022 came to a close, the county struck up a partnership with Middle Michigan Development Corporation in order to pull focus to tourism and marketing opportunities, as well as support for local businesses. Ladd said their representative, Kati Mora, has been a great help in securing grant opportunities that will benefit the county without putting pressure on its budget.
“I think we really just need to push hard on that and try to get people to see what we have to offer as far as tourism, as far as the Muskegon River and our park system,” he said. “And just try to get more people to come and visit the area, and spend a few days here.”
For Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield the list of goals to accomplish starts with a small one — getting the elevator up and running at the Wexford County Courthouse.
From there, however, the goals Porterfield has set for accomplishment range in size.
One short-term goal he believes will be accomplished in the first quarter of the year, like the completion of the elevator improvements, is the finalization of land purchases near the Wexford County Jail.
Porterfield said the land is directly across from the jail and it has yet to be determined how that land will be used but there are ideas.
“We might build a new building for some of our offices and storage. We are looking at our options as to what’s more economical, renovations at the Lake Street building or building new and moving those offices,” he said. “What financially makes more sense? That is what we are looking at.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wexford County received American Rescue Plan Act funding. He said the county has used some of that money to balance its budget the last couple of years but in 2023 he would like to work with the board of commissioners and department heads to work on a strategic plan that will cut costs, while also keeping employees.
“That is a hard thing to do with inflation and the economy the way it is. We have to find a balance to accomplish that goal,” he said. “It is the residents we work for and it is their money we use to provide the services we do. It is up to us to provide the best services we can.”
While there has been continued growth in tax revenues over the past few years and the real estate market has been strong, Porterfield said he has concerns moving forward. When the rate of inflation has been this high previously, he said that also meant there was a decline in the real estate market.
He said another goal the county has is employee retention. He said currently many workers don’t stay in the same jobs for as long as they used to, which is not just a problem in Wexford County but across the United States. People are changing jobs every few years and Porterfield said retaining employees in this type of job market is tough.
“We have tried to maintain a good relationship with our collective bargaining groups. We have been fair with employees and with the wage increases we have given, but we have been conservative as well to protect the budget,” he said. “While we don’t have the benefits packages we had in the past, we still have good benefits. The board just continued the payments to the FSA packages for employees.”
He said the county’s GIS site will be improved and will be linked from the county’s website. It will allow residents to look at more information regarding properties they own and recent sales. It also will allow for the information to be updated more frequently.
He said another goal is to have the Honor Wall completed this year, which means getting the plaques made and mounted for all the World War I veterans who died while serving during the conflict. Other possible projects that could be completed during 2023 include parking lot repairs at the courthouse but also the Lake Street property. He also said Boon Sports Management is compiling numbers for renovations at the Wex to the kitchen and restrooms.
Finally, the hope is the Octagon Building will move from the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the Veterans Serving Veterans Park.
