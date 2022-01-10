CADILLAC — For those whose New Year’s resolution is to do more reading, the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library, and adjoining branches, has them covered.
For ages 16 and older, the library is bringing back the 52 books in a year challenge. The goal is to read 52 books in 2022, but programming coordinator, Emily Thompson, said even reading just one book can make community members a part of the challenge.
A prompt sheet has been added to the library website for participants to print off and use as a guide to choose their books. Some of the prompts on the list include mystery, ugly cover and chonker (more than 500 pages).
Readers who don’t finish 52 books, but did do some reading, can turn their sheet in to their local library branch and be entered into a drawing to win a gift card to Horizon Books. Anyone who completes the 52-book challenge is entered into a drawing for a Kindle Paperwhite.
As the years go by, people become less encouraged to read outside of their comfort zone, Thompson said, whether they’re stuck with books assigned through school or they’re simply caught up in the whirlwind of adult life. What she hopes the 52 in 2022 challenge will do is help people spread their literary wings.
“Maybe you kind of lean towards thrillers, well there are so many other different genres and things out there, you know,” she said. “So the list is kind of to help people find maybe their new favorite author or type of book that they would have never tried.”
In her experience, Thompson said that teenagers are often more willing to accept the challenge to read 52 books, but the adults need more of a push. To make the challenge less overwhelming, the library expanded the guidelines beyond only novels.
“With adults, I really came across last year, ‘well, I can’t read 52 books a year, there’s no way.’ I think you can,” she said. “It’s one book a week. You can make it as hard or as easy as you want, so, you know, 52 feels daunting, you can read 52 picture books.”
On the opposite side of the reading prompt sheet, the library staff has included some additional activities and helpful tips. If participants find themselves in a reading rut, there’s a list of steps to pull them out. A reading habit tracker has also been added to the back of the sheet.
See Library on A5
“We tried to make reading fun for the groups in our world that don’t necessarily get the time or the attention, you know,” Thompson said. “Everything is like, we want to have reading programs for babies and children, you know, to help them develop their love of reading, but then what happens after that?”
Another way Thompson and her fellow staff will be helping readers along in their challenge is by going live on the library Facebook page with some book suggestions for their prompts.
Aside from 52 in 2022, there are several other ways to get involved with the library this year. On the first Thursday of every month, library staff will host Book Talks, a virtual book club. The book of the month will be posted online to be read before the club meets. On the designated Thursday at 7:15 p.m., readers can come together to talk about the book and ask each other questions.
Conquer a Classic is a book club geared toward adults that meets the second Monday of every month. Their first chosen book of the year is Lonesome Dove by Simon Wincer.
For teens, there’s a book group that meets the last Tuesday of the month from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a bi-weekly, Thursday night Dungeons and Dragons group for teens who like a little bit of action with their reading.
Family story time will be taking place every Thursday at 11 a.m.
More information regarding library programming and hours of operation can be found on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.