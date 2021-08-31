CADILLAC — The first day of school is an exciting time, but for eighth-graders at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, it was a new experience.
After dealing with construction during the last school year, the students got to see the new wing that was part of the second phase of construction related to a bond the Cadillac Area Public Schools community passed a few years ago. That means the eighth-graders at the middle school were able to inhabit the new wing, which included a new gym, classrooms and a second floor.
Although students had only been in the new wing for a short time, it was obvious they liked what they saw.
Cadillac eighth-grader Thomas Rahilly said he likes the new wing and was quick to say it was cool. He liked the new technology in each classroom the best.
“All the rooms have (smart boards) in them now. So instead of having all whiteboards, they have (smart boards) in them now, which I like a lot better,” he said.
Rahilly also said once he was able to see the new wing last week during the school’s open house he was surprised at how nice it was. The new gym also was a nice addition and super cool, according to Rahilly.
Fellow eighth-grader Nick Brandsma said he likes having a second floor which allows for there to be more areas to use in the school. He also said the new rooms are nice and he was excited for the start of school Monday.
Carly Gaylord also was excited for the first day of school and getting to learn in the new wing.
Like Brandsma, Gaylord said she loves having the second floor in the new wing.
“I love going upstairs and downstairs. I don’t know why. I just love how new it is,” she said. “It’s like a new challenge or an adventure,” she said. “Just finding the new classes, meeting new people, like new teachers, and finding where everything is.”
She also said she likes being part of the first group of eighth-graders who get to use the new wing.
The upgrades at the middle school allow for no learning opportunities, too.
Mackinaw Trail students will have the opportunity to take an outdoor recreation class that will include things like orienteering, snowshoeing, archery and other learning opportunities unique to Northern Michigan. Middle school students also will have the chance to take a skilled trades class, which will introduce students to construction trades, woodworking and electrical.
Middle school students will have the chance to take other new advanced technology classes such as coding and digital art. Finally, intramural activities for seventh and eighth-grade students — such as pickleball, tennis and golf — will be offered.
The district’s May 2018 bond proposal was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades spent over 25 years. The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects will be the last to start. The project is expected to be bid out later this fall and construction should begin in the spring.
It also was an exciting time for high school and elementary school students within the district as they also had their first days of school Monday.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said as a district, administration and staff were excited to welcome students back to school Monday.
“CAPS Staff have worked hard to prepare for the start of 2021-22 and we are off to a great start,” Brown said. “Students will attend classes in new and renovated spaces with many added programs and opportunities for kids to connect at school and throughout the community.”
Brown also said the district has additional supports for students at all levels that will address the social and emotional needs of CAPS students. The rest of the first week will be about building relationships and getting back into the swing of school, according to Brown.
