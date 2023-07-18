CADILLAC — Two bestselling children’s authors will be visiting Horizon Books in Cadillac this weekend.
Lisa McMann and Matt McMann will be making a special appearance Saturday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
According to a press release issued by Horizon Books, the McManns are renowned authors and creators of captivating stories that have dominated the New York Times bestseller list.
Lisa McMann, famous for the hit series “The Unwanteds,” is set to introduce her latest series, “The Forgotten Five.” With her trademark imagination and engaging narrative style, Lisa McMann delves into a world filled with mystery, adventure and unforgettable characters.
Accompanying Lisa is her husband, Matt, who will be unveiling his new series, “Monsterious.” With his unique ability to blend humor, suspense and memorable creatures, Matt McMann is poised to take readers on a wild and exhilarating journey.
According to the release, the joint appearance of Lisa and Matt McMann promises an opportunity for fans to meet the authors, hear first-hand about their latest creations and get books signed.
Horizon Books is located at 115 South Mitchell St. in downtown Cadillac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.