CADILLAC — Five percent is an important COVID-19 signpost. And the Cadillac News coverage area appears to have reached it.
When 5% or more of the tests in a community are coming back "positive" for the virus that causes COVID-19, that's a sign that testing needs to be ramped up, according to Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organization.
"Ideally, a state should be meeting or exceeding the recommended positivity rate, which the WHO has set at 5%. A positivity rate over 5% indicates a state may only be testing the sickest patients who seek out medical care, and are not casting a wide enough net to identify milder cases and track outbreaks," reads an explainer on the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracking website. "Percent positivity can also help us determine if an increase in cases is simply the result of expanded testing or if it signals increased transmission of the virus. If we see the percentage of positive tests begin to rise, it indicates insufficient testing to find infections that may be occurring. Not finding these infections may mean that the virus is transmitting without intervention, which can lead to future case growth."
Among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area (Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola) the number of tests hasn't changed much since the week ending July 4, when 1,340 tests were run for residents of the four counties (compared to 874 the previous week). Since the week ending July 4, the fewest tests were run in the week ending Aug. 1 (1,111) and the most were run last week, 1,555.
So far this week, 1,104 tests have been run for residents of the four counties, and 56 have been positive. The Cadillac News calculation puts the positivity rate at 5.1% for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 24.
The number could still drop; the latest data is from Thursday Oct. 22.
However, the daily stats for the first five days of the week (Oct. 18-22) have likewise been high, ranging from 3.4 - 6.8%.
Earlier this week, District Health Department No. 10 noted that within the department's 10-county jurisdiction, cases are up approximately 100% compared to the month of August.
Wexford County was the outlier in that cases were down; however, this week, Wexford County's positivity rate has been 3.1%.
Osceola County is at 7.8% so far for the week; Lake is at 5.9% and Missaukee is at 3%.
Though 3% is not the World Health Organization standard, the state of Michigan has said the goal is for the state to be below that level. Statewide, the positivity rate over the past seven days is 4.4%, according to Johns Hopkins University's testing tracker.
When positivity rates climb, it can be hard for the local health department to do the contact tracing that helps to curtail the spread of the virus.
“We do our best to respond to positive cases as quickly as possible,‘ stated Kevin Hughes, Health Officer for DHD no. 10, in a news release this week. “What we are dealing with this week is not only many positive cases, but also a substantially large number of close contacts to each case that must be contacted. For example, one positive case in a school can have upwards of 35 close contacts or more that all must be contacted. We ask for patience and understanding as we adjust staffing and increase our resources to manage our caseload."
On Friday, Missaukee County added one new case, bringing the pandemic-long total to 66. Osceola County also added three new cases, bringing the pandemic total to 125. Wexford County remained at 143 cases, while Lake County stood at 52 cases. Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 154,688 on Friday, an increase of 1,826 over the previous day's count. There have been 7,147 deaths in Michigan due to COVID-19.
