Nichols, Hurlburt not seeking re-election to Wexford BOC

CADILLAC — Nearly one-third of the current Wexford County Board of Commissioners will not be seeking re-election during this year’s election cycle.
At last week’s commissioners’ meeting, District 1 Commissioner Joe Hurlburt told the Cadillac News he was not seeking re-election and just a few days later Judy Nichols also informed the Cadillac News she also would not seek re-election.
For Nichols, a recent string of health issues proved to be the reason for her decision.
Nichols recently broke her leg and then had a stroke shortly after that. As a result, she hasn’t been able to attend recent board meetings. While she could attend meetings virtually, she was not allowed to vote, speak or confer with anyone during the meeting. During the March 2 commissioners’ meeting, the other eight members of the board voted to allow her to attend and participate in the virtually due to her physical and medical constraints.
In statements sent to the Cadillac News, Nichols said she found irony that at the same time in 2016, she announced her candidacy and six years later she is announcing that she will not seek re-election. She is, however, going to serve out the remainder of her current term.
“Many factors have affected my decision, with the greatest being my health, family and future. It has been my sincere joy to serve you in this capacity,” Nichols said in a statement.
Nichols said Monday she has loved serving the citizens of Haring and Cedar Creek township during her three terms on the board. She also said she has enjoyed a good relationship with the township boards in those municipalities and has attended their meetings unless she was sick or injured.
She also said she has enjoyed serving as the liaison to the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, District Health Department No. 10 and Michigan State University Extension.
“Public service doesn’t need to be a life-long job. It is about serving your community and not a life-long career,” she said.
Like Hurlburt said last week regarding his District 1 seat after the most recent commissioners’ meeting, Nichols said if anyone has an interest in running for the District 8 commissioner’s seat they have until 4 p.m. on April 19 to file. She also said she is available to answer questions if anyone had any. Nichols said anyone in District 1 can reach her by calling (231) 878-7748.
