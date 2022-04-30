Nichols resigns from Wexford board, citing health reasons

CADILLAC — In March, Judy Nichols announced she would not be seeking re-election to her seat on the Wexford County Board of Commissioners due to recent health issues.
On Friday, Nichols announced she was resigning effective May 1 due to those same health issues. In correspondence sent to the Cadillac News, Nichols said she informed the board of commissioners of her resignation. She also said she informed the townships within District 8.
Nichols recently broke her leg and then had a stroke shortly after that. As a result, she hasn’t been able to attend recent board meetings. While she could attend meetings virtually, she was not allowed to vote, speak or confer with anyone during the meeting. During the March 2 commissioners’ meeting, the other eight members of the board voted to allow her to attend and participated virtually due to her physical and medical constraints.
In the letter she sent to the townships, Nichols wrote that due to health concerns after her broken leg and stroke in January, she has been unable to represent the constituents to the best of her ability. Nichols said she believed she needed to simplify her life and concentrate on her health.
“I feel it is not the appropriate use of taxpayers’ funds to collect money from the county and not be able to do the job I was elected to do,” she wrote. “Recently, I attended via Zoom, but it wasn’t the same as in person.”
In statements sent to the Cadillac News in March, Nichols said she found irony that at the same time in 2016, she announced her candidacy and six years later she is announcing that she will not seek re-election. At the time, she said she was going to serve out the remainder of her current term.
In March Nichols also said she has loved serving the citizens of Haring and Cedar Creek townships during her three terms on the board. She also said she has enjoyed a good relationship with the township boards in those municipalities and has attended their meetings unless she was sick or injured.
She also said she has enjoyed serving as the liaison to the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, District Health Department No. 10 and Michigan State University Extension.
