CADILLAC — Since 2017, Gary Taylor has been searching.
He has been looking at physical records. He has been looking online. He also has looked at pictures. The information he is seeking has to do with the men who served their country during times of conflict.
All these men have two things in common. All are from Wexford County and all never had the chance to come home to embrace their loved ones or be welcomed home in a big parade. Instead, they made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. They all were killed in action defending the United States, its principles and its people.
Taylor has been working on the next phase of the honor wall and that is likely going to be the largest undertaking of all — World War II. One of the names and faces that will be placed on the wall is James Ault. Like many men of his generation, Ault never got to come home. Instead, he died at the age of 21 in November 1943.
So with Memorial Day here, we will get to learn about Ault's short but heroic life as told by his niece and family genealogist, Lori Emerling. In addition to learning about Ault, Emerling will talk about how Memorial Day has been and continues to be an important part of her family's traditions.
A MAN SHE NEVER KNEW
I never knew my grand-uncle, James William Ault, or Uncle Jim — as he is fondly called in any conversation by our family members.
He was the grandson of James and Nancy Ault of Cherry Grove — my great-great-grandparents. He was the beloved son of Fred and Minnie Ault of Harrietta — my great-grandparents. He was the younger brother of my grandmother, Garnet Ault (Leo) Porter, who lived in Harrietta her entire life. He was the dear brother of Lois Ault Bainbridge, who lived in Cadillac and recently passed away at age 99.
He was the uncle to both my mother, Elaine Porter (Paul) Fortelka of Cadillac, and her brother, Leo Porter Jr of Harrietta, and their recently deceased sister, Betty Ann. My mother is 89 and her brother Leo is 90, but they were just 12 and 13 when they lost their Uncle Jim, who was not many years older than they were. It had to be a difficult time for them to understand.
We all have many beloved family members who are no longer here, but I feel like I know most all of mine very well, even those whom I have never met. I am Lori Fortelka Emerling, I live in Troy and at age 65, my family’s self-appointed historian for more than 20 years.
I have been able to create memories by diligently researching those in my family who are no longer with us. Using some family stories, a diary and many online records here is my story of Uncle Jim.
A NORTHERN MICHIGAN BOY
James William Ault was born in Cherry Grove Township on Aug. 31, 1922. He was the eighth child of 10 children born to Fred (John Fredrick) Ault and Minnie Emma (Geigling) Ault. He was named after his grandfather, James Ault, who also lived and raised a large family in Cherry Grove Township. Fred and Minnie moved the family to Harrietta when Jim was a young child and he completed his schooling at the Harrietta School, practically in his backyard.
Jim was very close to his siblings, especially his sister Lois, younger brother Glenn and brother-in-law Leo Kelly. He and Leo enjoyed fishing together and they both worked for the railroad. It was assumed that Jim had a special relationship with Leo’s sister, Kathryne Kelly, as she was called “Jim’s girl‘ in several entries of his sister Lois’ diary.
Jim completed his WWII draft registration as required on June 30, 1942. He was 19 years old. His physical description was listed as 5’ 8‘ and 140 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and a light complexion. His employer was Arthur Schultz, the track supervisor for the Ann Arbor Railroad.
JOINING THE MARINES
On Dec. 10, 1942 Jim enlisted in the Marines. Before he left for the service, he gave his car to his younger brother Glenn to use while he was gone. A few days later, he was on his way to California for basic training.
Starting in January 1943, he completed 13 weeks at boot camp with Platoon 1238 at MCRD San Diego, better known as the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot. While there, he earned the weapons qualification award of Rifle Sharp Shooter. As a Marine, he was also being trained in landing craft operations, amphibious tractor school and communications, beach battalion operations and medical field service training.
During his time in San Diego, Jim sent many letters home to his mother, Minnie. No copies of the letters are available, but his sister Lois had numerous references to “a letter received from Jim today‘ in her diary. In mid-April 1943, a letter said that he was shipping out, across the ocean.
According to military records, on April 1, 1943, Jim was assigned to the 16th Replacement Battalion, Fleet Marine Force and he was stationed at Camp Elliott in San Diego. On April 17, as a Private First Class, he was embarked aboard the SS Lurine, a former luxury ocean liner that was transformed into a troopship during the war. The SS Lurine was en route to Tutuila, Samoa and eventually Noumea, New Caledonia.
OVERSEAS AND HEADED FOR BATTLE
Upon arriving in New Caledonia, Jim was then assigned to E Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division FMF. The 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines is also called the 2/2.
Jim spent the end of April through October in Wellington, New Zealand. According to the U.S. Marine Corps Muster Rolls for October 1943, the E Company embarked upon the USS Zeilin and spent several weeks in the Wellington-Hawkes Bay area completing rigorous amphibious training operations.
At the end of the month, they received their orders for their designated location of battle — Tarawa, in the Gilbert Islands. On Nov. 1, 1943 the USS Zeilin departed New Zealand and proceeded to the island of Efate, a U.S. military hold, where three battalions joined forces and practiced for their invasion of Tarawa. On Nov. 13, 1943, the USS Zeilin and other ships departed Efate and arrived off Betio Island, Tarawa Atoll on Nov. 19, 1943.
Early the following morning, Marines from the 2/2 were offloaded into landing craft for their assault. During the unloading operation, the Zeilin was under tremendous fire from Japanese shore guns, and the Marines suffered tremendous casualties before even getting ashore.
NOV. 22, 1943
Uncle Jim’s, E Company 2/2 assault, landed at Red Beach 2 at 9:22 a.m. on Nov. 20, 1943. When the family was notified about Jim’s passing, they were told he probably died during the landing, as many soldiers did that day.
But according to other military sources, it was confirmed that Jim died on the third day of the battle, Nov. 22, 1943. A photograph of a gravesite marker showing his name was provided to the family. Although he was never really buried in that exact location, it was identified as Cemetery No. 33.
There were 41 cemetery locations on the island, each created in the “general area‘ of where a soldier had fallen. At these cemeteries, the Navy erected a cross for everyone known to have been killed on Tarawa. Cemetery No. 33 is located across the island and quite some distance from the landing, so Jim was actually in direct combat for some time before losing his life to a gunshot wound. He was 21 years old.
LEARNING ABOUT HIS DEATH
Although Jim died on Nov. 22, 1943 — the family was not notified until several weeks later — the very unfortunate timing of this occurring only two days before Christmas. It was such a devastating loss.
In early 1946, the Army began exhuming all known burial locations on Tarawa, and Uncle Jim was one of those found and identified. The Army then created an actual cemetery there called Lone Palm and Jim was buried in that location until the cemetery was closed. He was transferred to the Pacific National Cemetery in Hawaii.
In November 1947, he finally came home to the United States and was interred at the New Albany National Cemetery in New Albany, Ind. No one is sure why he did not come home to the family plot near Harrietta.
I just recently visited Jim’s final resting place last year and the cemetery looks like a mini-Arlington with all of the white headstones so perfectly placed. Although it is not known where Jim’s medals are, he was awarded the Purple Heart and five other WWII-related medals/ribbons.
THE IMPORTANCE OF MEMORIAL DAY
For as long as I can remember, our family has always tried to gather on Memorial Day for some type of picnic or family gathering. Every year, my husband and I take my parents to the family cemeteries a couple of days before Memorial Day so we can do our annual clean-up.
We are continuing the tradition of visiting our family members and placing new flowers on everyone’s grave. It feels right to honor the memory of all of our relatives and I'm hoping everyone else does the same over this holiday weekend.
HISTORY OF THE HONOR WALL
In 2017, a conversation transpired between Taylor and former Wexford County Veteran Services Co-chair Renee Haley on the lack of a memorial in the county honoring those residents who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.
As a commissioner and Navy veteran, Taylor, along with the aid of Haley, decided to do something about the lack of a permanent memorial.
After talking with county staff, including former Wexford County Clerk Elaine Richardson, Taylor was able to secure a location inside the Wexford County Courthouse. After a person enters the building and passes through security, an entire wall is dedicated to honoring these heroes on a Wall of Honor.
The first and second phases of the honor wall included placing plaques of veterans who were killed in action from the Vietnam era through the Gulf War. Those plaques were unveiled in March 2018.
In addition to the soldier plaques that contain letters from the government to the family about their death, newspaper clippings, medals and more, an artist and Cadillac native Shannon Nelson was hired to paint a mural. On that mural it has the saying, “All gave some, some gave all," and there also are other items that represent all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The memorial contains murals of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a caisson/military funeral and an American flag.
With the third phase honoring Korean War veterans killed in action completed in July 2019, the fourth phase will be to gather the information for veterans killed in action during World War II. The fifth and final phase will be finding local veterans killed during World War I.
Anyone interested in helping by donating to the wall project or giving information about a loved one from Wexford County who was killed while serving in World War II, World War I or any American conflict should call the Wexford County Veterans Services Offices at (231) 775-6654.
