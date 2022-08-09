LAKE CITY — A kayak or canoe, a personal flotation device, and a couple of glow sticks.
That’s all you will need to participate in Lake City’s night float event hosted by Building Communities — One Event at a Time on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.
After hosting the event around Halloween last year, Chris Stronach, one of the event organizers, said they wanted to bring it back for another year.
“I think this is a fun community event, and it’s something that is exciting,” Stronach said.
Similar to last year’s event, Stronach said they are partnering with a local nonprofit. This year’s nonprofit is Friends for Students of LC Schools, an organization dedicated to helping obtain school supplies, clothing and other items for students in need.
“He does good things for community organizations and has helped me in the past,” Friends founder Kristine Keller said.
“It’s been one of those groups that thrives on donations,” Stronach added. “And with times getting harder and harder, things getting more and more expensive for some families in the community, we just want to do our part to help out where we can.”
With more people expected to participate this year, Stronach said they decided to move the event to the Missaukee County Park. At the park, he said they’ll have a blue tent set up where people can register starting at 7 p.m.
“There is no cost for registration,” Stronach said. “Just a donation to Friends for Students of Lake City Schools.”
For donations, Keller said she’s looking for school supplies and clothing for elementary students like socks, underwear, leggings and sweatpants. Keller said she’s also looking for individually wrapped snacks for teachers and counselors to hand out to their students.
After registering, Stronach said people will receive a number sticker to place on their boat for judging purposes. Night float participants will also be allowed to park in the parking lot for free.
After giving everyone time to decorate their boats, Stronach said the night float will begin at around 9:30 p.m. Since no boats are allowed on the beach, he said they’ll be departing from the grassy area west of the beach.
As they make their way along Lake Missaukee, Stronach said spectators can watch the event from the county and city parks. Stronach said those watching from Miltner Park may also catch a quick glimpse of the float.
If spectators want to watch the event from the county park, Stronach said they will have to pay the $4 parking fee.
As the event is going on, Stronach said they’ll have someone from Hammer’s and the Town Pump down by the lake judging boats. After the event is done, he said one winner will receive a $25 gift card to Hammers. Though they only have two judges right now, Stronach said other local business owners are welcome to come out and represent their business.
“We’d love to have any local business owners come out and judge,” he said. “We can put extra pens and stuff down there at the dock, and they can vote.”
With some participants coming an hour away to partake in last year’s night float, Stronach said they are expecting more people to come out this year.
“Turnout was great last year,” he said. “In fact, that’s why we’re moving (to the county park) because we expect a much bigger turnout this year.”
With this year’s night float, Stronach said they hope to bring more people into Lake City and have them visit the local businesses and restaurants.
As the event comes together, Stronach said they’re always looking for people to help out. Those interested can reach out on the group’s Facebook page (Building Communities — One Event at a Time) or email them at buildingcommunitieslc@gmail.com.
With the night float a week away, Stronach said he is looking forward to seeing people come out and have a good time.
“I think we’ll have a great turnout for our community and a great turnout for the students within our schools,” Stronach said.
