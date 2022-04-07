Nightly closures on 131 bridge project near LeRoy to start next week

GRAND RAPIDS — An Osceola County bridge project that started this week will have nightly closures on U.S. 131 beginning next week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation reminded residents last month the construction project to improve the Luther Road/14 Mile Road Bridge over U.S. 131 was set to start April 4. On Wednesday, MDOT said nightly road closures are to begin next week.
The closures will be from 8 p.m to 5 a.m. on both northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway. MDOT also said U.S. 131 will be reduced to one lane and traffic will exit and re-enter U.S. 131 using the off and on-ramps at 14 Mile Road/Luther Road.
The work also is weather dependent.
Previously, MDOT said lane closures would be in effect on U.S. 131 and Luther Road/14 Mile Road would be closed.
Traffic will be detoured using Mackinaw Trail, 200th Avenue, LeRoy Road and 210th Avenue.
Work to be completed includes concrete barrier replacement, partial deck replacement, substructure repair, new expansion joints, epoxy overlay of the deck, approach work and new guardrail. Once completed, the safety benefits of the project will include a safer and smoother driving surface, plus it will extend the service life of the bridge.
Cadillac MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the last time any work was done was in the early 2000s. At that time, Kirkby said there was some light work done and the bridge has reached the point where it needs more attention.
The project is anticipated to be completed by Friday, July 29.
