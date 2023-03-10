Most of the plants and animals found in Michigan’s ecosystems are welcomed by Mother Nature with open arms, but those that weren’t invited in have become a problem for natural resource professionals.
Invasive species often go undetected in the eyes of the general public. To the average person, a field overrun with phragmites, or a conglomeration of lake algae might just seem like nature taking its course; but in reality, these invasive species are causing damage to forests, waterways and city landscapes.
Program coordinator for the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA), Vicki Sawicki, said there’s no fixed timeline that tracks when certain invasive species entered the state, because many of them have been around for so long that they weren’t considered invasive until the last several years.
“There's a lag between when something is introduced, and when it becomes invasive, and then even more of a lag before scientists, and ultimately the public, recognizes them as invasive,” she said. “So when you talk about a lot of these, like the bittersweet, the locust, tree of heaven, buckthorn, even knotweed, those were all planted as ornamentals … so that's where sometimes there's a disconnect, because people think, 'Well, that was in my grandmother's garden, how could that be bad?’”
Those plants that were originally meant to spruce up grandma’s garden have since escaped and taken over where they don’t belong. It’s Sawicki’s job to track invasive species spread in the north country region — which includes the counties of Lake, Osceola, Missaukee and Wexford — and minimize their growth as much as possible.
The task proves difficult for plant varieties that have exploded in the area, like wild parsnip, but the more diligent Sawicki’s team becomes about identifying invasive species within the state, and those that are creeping closer to its border, they can be managed.
Sawicki said state and local invasive species management teams have developed a watch list of plants, insects and animals that have the potential to become invasive if no interceptive action is taken. At present, the European frog-bit, Chinese yam, Himalayan balsam and mile-a-minute weed are all on the list.
Successful management of invasive species doesn’t necessarily mean complete eradication. In the case of the wild parsnip, Sawicki and her team have been able to contain the plant’s growth and, to the best of their ability, keep it from spreading outside the counties in which it originated, which can be achieved through hand pulling or spraying. Despite their efforts, Sawicki said the species will likely never be completely eliminated.
The same goes for the many lakes found in Cadillac and its surrounding areas. Once an invasive aquatic plant or mollusk enters the ecosystem, Fisheries Habitat Biologist Mark Tonello said you're stuck with them. Most people who grew up within reasonable distance of a body of water have heard of zebra mussels, but since their presence in Lake Mitchell has multiplied, Tonello said he's tried to get the word out about the headache they cause.
Zebra mussels are bottom feeders, meaning their appetite for floating nutrients can make lake water appear clearer. Although this seems like a benefit, Tonello said it leaves more open water for invasive aquatic plants, like Eurasian milfoil, which has a green, seaweed-like appearance, to take over.
When left untreated, milfoil will collect in mass amounts, making it difficult for people to swim, boat, waterski or jet ski. Algal blooms, a rapid collection of pea soup colored algae, are another pesky aquatic plant that's made it's way to Cadillac area lakes. Most recently, the state has identified didymo, also known as rock snot, in the Manistee River. Tonello said rock snot is problematic, because it reduces habitat space for microorganisms at the bottom of the food chain that feed fish.
Tonello said the best course of action for management of these spcies is chemical treatment, but he urges lake associations to do their research before choosing the right company for the job. He said many treatment companies will suggest "nuking" the infested lake, which would kill of nearly all invasive plantlife. It might seem like the obvious solution, but it only serves to create extra room for the return of invasive species, and decrease the amount of nutrients for local varities of fish.
After decades of watching seemingly harmless species make their way onto the invasive list, Terrestrial Invasive Species Coordinator for the Michigan DNR, Katie Grzesiak, said management specialists have learned to be quick on the draw when it comes to identification and intervention.
For every set of eyes that are tracking invasive species growth throughout the state of Michigan, Grzesiak said just as many are watching spread in surrounding states to pinpoint species that could become a concern in the future, and prepare management groups for their impending arrival.
“A really great success story of that was an insect — the spotted lantern fly. It’s a huge pest in Pennsylvania, in New York, and we heard about that, we listened to them,” she said. “The state has done a lot of monitoring, but we also worked with Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas, like the North Country CISMA, and told them to be on the lookout, and they all looked around, and so when spotted lantern fly was found in Oakland County, the state and local groups together were able to act.”
There’s a cost incentive in early detection as well. Species that have flown under the radar until they reach a more catastrophic point of spread can be difficult for the state to tackle, and more expensive.
If left to their own devices, invasive species would wreak havoc on natural resources; many of then still do, even with consistent management. To be categorized as an invasive species, Sawicki said an organism has to cause harm to either the economy, the environment or human health.
For example, wild parsnip secretes a sap that can cause third degree burns on human skin, if exposed to sunlight. This would be categorized as a threat to human health. Plants like phragmites and Japanese and giant knotweed will often grow through pavement, destroying home foundations and septic fields, meaning its impact is on both humans and the environment.
Invasive species impact on state economy comes into play in regard to the tourism industry. With certain species running rampant and disrupting the natural scenery, or making it difficult to enjoy certain natural resources, there is the potential to lose out on money.
Management groups are on the frontlines working to minimize the destructive nature of invasive species, but they can’t be everywhere at once. Sometimes they need a little help from their friends in other sectors of the community.
Sawicki and Grzesiak said there’s been plenty of effective partnership amongst invasive species management, county commissions and natural resource maintenance groups to keep invasive species at bay. But their work can’t be completed as easily without cooperation from the public.
“The message we try to get out is that it really is all connected,” Sawicki said. “You can't do something in your front yard that you're not doing in nature, because your front yard is part of nature; we’re all part of nature; it’s all connected.”
Invasive species of the insect variety, like the spotted lanternfly and the balsam woolly adelgid, are spread most readily by the transport of firewood across state and county lines. Grzesiak said it’s best to buy where you lie if you’re planning to camp.
Sawicki said decontamination is key in prevention the spread of invasive insects and the seeds of invasive plants. Recreators should always brush off their boots, wipe down their boats, wash their ATVs and launder their outdoor clothing.
It may seem like a hassle, but the consequence of foregoing preventative measures could be continued spread and damage to natural resources by invasive species.
"Make sure that you're doing that local work, because our state is big and varied and different," Grzesiak said. "And so working with those local folks is so crucial."
Tonello said there are many other states where natural resource departments are legally required to both identify and treat invasive species, but Michigan is running on a different system; therefore, it's up to members of the community to take action and do their part to manage overgrowth of invasive species. For those visiting lakes, that means following the clean, drain and dry method to avoid invasive species spread to local and outside waterways.
