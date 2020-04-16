NLCMH awarded fast-tracked Telehealth safety net grant

TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority was awarded a nearly $40,000 grant that will be used to help provide virtual behavioral health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was announced recently NLCMH was awarded $37,140 as part of the 2020 Rapid Response: Safety Net Telehealth Initiative Grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.
“We are fortunate to have been making investments in our infrastructure and capacity to answer the call during community emergencies such as one in which we find ourselves today. We deeply appreciate the ongoing support of the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and its partners in this special endeavor to help us to assist and support some of the most vulnerable of our Michigan citizens," NLCMH Chief Executive Officer Karl Kovacs. "The special funding will allow us to increase our capacity to serve even more people via telehealth. We believe the benefits will be experienced long after this initial crisis has passed.‘
In addition to pivoting services to telehealth, NLCMH also has deployed its Access to Service line to offer a new Warm Help Line to people living in its six-county service area, which includes Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon, and Wexford. Individuals experiencing increased stress, anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 crisis may call 1-800-492-5742 during business hours for assistance.
The NLCMH Crisis Line, with its two-person mobile Family Assessment and Safety Team or FAST response team, continues operations 24/7. Anyone experiencing a behavioral health crisis may call 1-833-295-0616 and ask for FAST.
FAST adds an extra level of support for families with children age 0 through 20 years in a behavioral health crisis in NLCMH’s six counties. The FAST team is available to support families with children through a mental health crisis while working to stabilize the situation. The team can be deployed to a home or school setting and is available all hours Monday through Friday, evenings and weekends. Follow up care can last up to 90 days or until services are in place.
The Michigan Health Endowment Fund works to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents and reduce the cost of healthcare, with a special focus on children and seniors. You can find more information about the fund at mihealthfund.org.
