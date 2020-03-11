CADILLAC — In December, a new vision for the state’s behavioral health system was released by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, but those in the field locally are not sure it will be the right fit for patients and/or their clients.
The vision was presented last year to a bipartisan panel of legislators by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. The changes are designed to address the needs of individuals with severe mental illness, substance use disorders, and developmental disabilities. The new system will integrate physical and behavioral health services to improve outcomes and meet the growing demand for mental health care in Michigan.
Although on the surface that vision is commendable, it is the timeframe and the potential radical change to how those services are delivered that has people like Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority CEO Karl Kovacs and his colleagues asking the state to pump the brakes.
If the vision takes shape as it was laid out last December, it would be fully implemented by October 2022.
“I think to start, I can say we, the public behavioral health system, are in favor of integrating physical and behavioral health care. That is the state’s main thrust in this redesign (of the system),‘ Kovacs said.
The concept the MDHHS is trying to push is one that NLCMH has been focused on for years, according to Kovacs. He said NLCMH has been using an integrated care model using MDHHS grants and the basic premise is a good one.
However, when it comes to how MDHHS came up with its approach for the redesign, Kovacs is not sure. In his opinion, it comes with some negative premises. The concerns of community mental health authorities such as Northern Lakes include the primary goals driving this redesign effort may be to reduce the risk for the state, with the siphoning off of funds to private, for-profit managers, which is believed will compound the chronic underfunding that the system has experienced for decades.
There also is a concern about how fast the redesign will happen. As a result, it could disrupt the mental health system. Finally, there is a concern because similar approaches have been tried and failed in other states.
Despite the strengths of the current public behavioral health system, MDHHS believes Medicaid participants continue to face challenges, such as a lack of coordination between physical health and mental health professionals. MDHHS also believes this new approach to behavioral health will lead to a greater choice of providers, better coordination of services, and increased investment in behavioral health. This includes utilizing three key principles in the redesign: preserving a strong safety net; integrating physical and behavioral health in both care and financing; and establishing specialty integrated plans.
The MDHHS believes the redesigned approach also will preserve the extra protections available today, including person-centered planning, recipient rights, and comprehensive services and supports. It also creates opportunities for further innovation in how care can be delivered.
“To achieve better care for Michiganders, the department will work together with families, advocates, providers, and legislators,‘ Gordon said. “We look forward to sharing this approach with our stakeholders and especially with those we serve. Working with them, and building on the best of our current system, we will design a model that improves outcomes and treats individuals with the dignity they deserve.‘
In contrast, community mental health believes the goals of any redesign of a system should be to retain and expand the groups served by the system to meet the expectations of the community. This means designing what is best for adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbances, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as people with co-occurring substance use disorders. But it also should include children adolescents and adults with mild to moderate mental health needs.
It also is believed there should be one and only one specialty integrated plan per region with at least three regions. It should build on the already existing regionally organized behavioral health managed care, skill and expertise base. It should not develop privatized specialty integrated plans in addition to the public ones.
The public specialty integrated plans should be formed as a joint venture between the public mental health system and one private physical health plan. Other recommendations include Medicaid capitation payments to the public specialty integrated plans that should be based on enrollment of the specialty population in each regional public specialty integrated plan.
The behavioral health provider network of the public specialty integrated plans should exclusively be the existing highly organized system of care networks managed by the community mental health/regional entity. The payment method to be used by the public specialty integrated plans should be “sub-capitated‘ value-based payment structure and established defined functions and adequate funding to community mental health for fulfilling their safety net and community benefit functions. Finally, the new design should assign the public specialty integrated plans responsibility for the management of the mild to moderate mental health benefit.
Four public forums were held in January to hear feedback and questions as policy design and planning move forward. A fifth one was scheduled in Northern Michigan after Kovacs and others in the field requested a meeting be held in the region.
The plan by MDHHS plans to take feedback on the approach in 2020 as well as have detailed policy design and enabling legislation. In 2021, continued preparation for implementation will occur with the redesign finalized and implemented in 2022. A forum for providers also was scheduled on March 9.
“I’m not against capitalism but I’m concerned that privatization of the public mental health system will have effects on the system and the people we serve,‘ Kovacs said. “My comment back to the state is rethink this. The director said incremental change is a step backward. I disagree.‘
To learn more about the MDHHS’s proposal, log on to www.michigan.gov/futureofbehavioralhealth.
