NMC grad enrolls in 'World Race' mission

McBAIN — It’s called the World Race.
It’s a youth-oriented Christian evangelical ministry offering mission opportunities literally around the world for young people 18 or older who are dedicated believers. And “dedicated‘ is the operative word. The appeal of the World Race is for young people who desire “to come grow with God, love others, and make a difference in the world.‘ Part of the appeal frankly involves some personal hardships, too, like living out of a backpack and sleeping in a tent while serving rural communities in a foreign country where you don’t know the language.
Ultimately, though, those who choose to become part of the World Race believe they are following the call of God for their lives.
And that certainly is the case for recent Northern Michigan Christian School graduate Ally Krick.
“What it came down to was this was where the Lord was leading me,‘ Ally said in a recent interview. “I wasn’t really interested in going to college right now and I definitely wanted to do something to serve the Lord and strengthen my faith. This seemed like the perfect opportunity.‘
Ally, coming from a strong Christian family, is a likely candidate for the World Race. In committing to Christian service for a year, she is following in the footsteps of her parents Mike and Amy, who are in Christian service full-time as part of the global World Orphan organization.
Ally has been to Guatemala with her family on a missions trip before, an experience that placed a burden in her heart for foreign missions, and she has received plenty of feedback from her older brother Drew, who committed to a similar adventure in faith when he graduated from NMC a few years ago, though Drew’s service was with the Youth With a Mission (YWAM) organization.
“Drew had a really cool experience with WYAM and he made a lot of good friendships,‘ Ally said. “I was thinking about WYAM but then I heard about World Race and that really sparked my interest even more.‘
The Krick family is good friends with the Yount family, whose daughters Maggie and Mabel also attend NMC. Maggie and Mabel are good friends with Ally and her younger sister Katie as well as being teammates together on the basketball and soccer teams. It was through the Yount sisters that Ally met up with Jacie Yount, an older cousin from Grand Rapids who is a World Race alumnus.
“Talking to Jacie about it all helped to make up my mind,‘ Ally said. “World Race sounded super interesting from Jacie sharing her experiences and then I prayed about it a lot and felt like this was what God was calling me to. I’m super excited about it.‘
Ally confidently put in her application with World Race last fall and was accepted after a thorough interview process. She is part of what the organization calls a Gap Year mission, which is open to high school graduates ages 18 to 20. She is committed to completing two training sessions in Georgia this summer followed by nine months of actual overseas ministry, including three months in three different countries. Ally’s “gap squad‘ consisting of between 30 and 45 members will be going to Costa Rica, Thailand, and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in South Africa. She is scheduled to finish her year-long commitment in June of 2022.
“It’s going to be an awesome experience serving God like this,‘ she said. “I just know this is part of His plan for me. I’m looking forward to experiencing the different cultures and the different foods and meeting the people and being a blessing.
“In each of the countries we break up into smaller groups and partner with local churches and ministries and get involved in a lot of hands-on type projects while also doing outreaches to children and sharing our faith.‘
Ally leaves on June 16 for a week of boot camp in Gainesville, Georgia before returning home. In mid-September she leaves for Georgia again for two more weeks of training before leaving for Costa Rica, her first overseas destination.
Each of the World Race members has pledged to raise a total of $15,800 for the year. Ally said she has received pledges of about a third of that total so far.
Those interested in helping Ally can make a tax-deductible donation online pretty easily. Donations can be made by finding Ally’s name on the World Race website, or Ally has her own blog which can be accessed by typing in allykrick.theworldrace.org. Just click the donation button.
