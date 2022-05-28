MCBAIN — Fifteen students started the next chapter of their lives as Northern Michigan Christian held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2022 on Friday.
NMC Graduation
Ricardo Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
FREE Daily Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brian Adams returns to Manton for graduation five years after motel explosion
- Gary Dean Moomey
- Cadillac Casting celebrates 100 years in business
- Michael Lee Yount
- Edward Meyering
- Free family movies this summer at Cadillac 4
- Applications to be in Cadillac's Memorial Day parade down significantly this year
- Dr. Alpha Septimius Clark Jr.
- Mark James Eichenberg
- Veterans Memorial Stadium getting a facelift, new track and field
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.