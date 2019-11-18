McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian School drama program will be presenting the musical "Little Mermaid" for three performances at the Elenbaas Performing Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23.
The play tells the timeless story of a mermaid princess named Ariel who dreams of becoming human after falling in love with a human prince named Eric.
NMC has a rich history of presenting lively, entertaining musicals to the public. The show times are Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
