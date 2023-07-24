NMCS announces Katelyn Richard as new K-12 principal

MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian School will have a new K-12 principal going into the 2023-24 school year.
Katelyn Richard will be filling the position the school announced recently. Richard was born and raised in McBain and has 18 years of experience as an educator.
“I am excited to walk alongside the students and the staff and see their growth and development both spiritually and educationally,” she said.
Richard graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s in secondary education and obtained her master’s at Baker College in K-12 educational leadership.
After completing her student teaching at Cadillac Area Public Schools and abroad in Australia, Richard said she taught in all the local districts as a substitute relief teacher. For the last 12 years, she has been in collegiate education at Baker College.
With three children currently attending NMCS, Richard said her new role is an opportunity to be a part of their educational journey along with the other students.
“That’s the beauty of working for a Christian school is you have the ability to walk out your faith and share truth with the students to encourage them and strengthen them and that’s what I’m most excited about,” she said.
