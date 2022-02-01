MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced its December 2021 graduates.
Those from the Cadillac area are: Miya Johnson of Cadillac and Alyssa Hutchinson of Lake City.
Both graduates completed their studies with honors.
MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced its December 2021 graduates.
Those from the Cadillac area are: Miya Johnson of Cadillac and Alyssa Hutchinson of Lake City.
Both graduates completed their studies with honors.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.