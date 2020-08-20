REED CITY — Having to close to the public in March, the Crossroads Theatre Reed City is hoping to start bringing in ticket sales by the end of the year.
Getting patrons back into the theater is important said theater guild board member Phil Watson.
"We are talking a big portion of our revenue comes from ticket sales," he said. "If we can't be up and running in the winter, its gonna be tough. We will be OK but heating this building this winter is going to feel like a much bigger hit if we can't open back up for shows."
Currently, Osceola County is in a stage four region under the state safe reopening plan. This means that indoor theaters, cinemas, and performance venues, such as the Crossroads Theatre, are closed to entry, use, and occupancy by members of the public.
Theater guild chair David Ball said he is hoping the county will be in stage five, which would allow the theater to open by December.
"We are planning on December for our next play and are holding auditions in September," he said. "It is important to get moving again. Being able to take the time to renovate and work on stuff has been great but we have to start moving eventually."
Originally set to be performed in May, Ball hopes to hold performances of "Little Women, a play in three acts" by John D. Ravold in early December.
"Some of the actors have had to drop out," Ball said. "Those who have agreed to stay on and those who audition in September will be in it for a year in case things aren't better by December."
Should the state not move the county into phase five by December, Ball said the play and next year's season would be pushed back.
While waiting to put on "Little Women," the theater has been busy getting ready for reopening with new paint, a new ticket booth and new moveable chairs to replace the pews from the days when the theater used to be a church.
"We have been lucky that most of these changes have not cost us anything but the time we are putting in right now," Ball said. "The paint is all from paint we have had in storage, the new ticket booth for the entranceway I found at a garage sale two years ago for only $2. The only thing that has cost us anything are the chairs. But we got a grant for those. Everything else we have been trying to use stuff we already had to save some money."
The movable chairs were purchased through a match grant from the Osceola County Community Foundation with the match being made from the Nicole Hamner Weiss memorial fund, the Crossroads Theatre Guild Board and Guild members and donations from patrons.
To show off all the changes the theater has done over the past few months, Ball said he is hoping to hold a social distance safe open house for the community and others to come in and see what guild members and other volunteers have been working on.
"We are excited to show off all the work we have done and get people back in the theater," Ball said."
