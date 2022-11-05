CADILLAC — A bomb threat received at the Cadillac Veterans Affairs Clinic Friday afternoon was deemed not credible after no bomb was found in the building.
A female suspect was identified, contact was made, and an interview was completed, according to Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor. Additionally, Taylor said the Wexford County prosecutor is being consulted regarding whether charges should be filed against the suspect in this case. Taylor reiterated that no bomb was found in the building.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he was aware of the incident and he has requested a report be sent to his office for review. He also said no arrests were made at this point.
Police said the female suspect entered the VA clinic located at the Village of Wexford strip mall on North Mitchell Street in Haring Township early Friday afternoon. Police said via press release that the female suspect allegedly referred to an explosive device possibly being in the building. Police said the woman left a small package in the VA clinic and exited the building.
A release by the VA stated all staff and veterans evacuated from the clinic and the sheriff’s office and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was notified. The VA press release also stated all appointments on Friday were canceled and the clinic was closed for the rest of the day. The clinic, however, will reopen as normal Monday.
In addition to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, the MSP, MSP K9 Unit, MSP Bomb Squad and the Haring Township Fire Department responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.