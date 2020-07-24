No charges filed yet in connection with body found in Lake County

IDLEWILD — Investigation into the discovery of a body in Lake County earlier this year remains ongoing.
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin said no criminal charges have yet been filed in connection with the discovery, which police have deemed to be suspicious and possibly the result of foul play.
The body of Richard Allen Ashbrook was discovered in June on a property in Pleasant Plains Township. Ashbrook was reported missing on Feb. 11, 2018.
"At the time, it was a well-being check," Martin said about the original missing person report. "Deputies made contact with someone at the residence and they told them everything was OK but they didn't know where (Ashbrook) had gone. I don't think at the time it was looked upon as possibly a criminal case."
Martin told the Cadillac News that when family members requested police look more closely at the case, he decided to open the investigation back up.
After they received some information indicating that evidence of Ashbrook's whereabouts may be found on the property where he was last known to have stayed, a search warrant was obtained for the residence.
Upon search of the residence, detectives collected evidence to assist in the case, however, Ashbrook still had not been located. A couple of days later, crews returned to the property and excavated the exterior rear yard of the residence, where they located human remains buried at the site, later identified as Ashbrook.
Martin said there are several individuals they consider "people of interest" in the case. He said they're all local residents. He couldn't go into any more detail about their relationships with Ashbrook before he was reported missing.
If you have any information about the case, please contact Detective Lt. Nixon at (231) 679-0051.
Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates on this case as they become available.
