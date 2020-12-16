CADILLAC — There were no new COVID-19 deaths in local counties on Tuesday and there are half-a-dozen fewer people hospitalized with the SARS-COV-2 virus than there was last week at Munson Cadillac Hospital.
Tuesday saw 10 patients in Cadillac with COVID-19, down from as high as 17 last week.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in area counties also held steady on Tuesday at 40 (Osceola County, 14; Wexford County, 13; Missaukee County, 7, Lake County, six).
The positivity rate has also been dropping, though is still high enough to indicate community spread. In a press conference Tuesday, Munson Healthcare said the positivity rate for its facilities was about 11%.
With community spread of the virus continuing, there were about two dozen new COVID-19 cases in counties within the Cadillac News coverage area on Tuesday.
Wexford County reached a pandemic total of 845 cases after adding 12 confirmed cases. There was also a new probable case, reaching 36 probable cases since the pandemic began. Probable cases have symptoms and contact with a COVID-19 positive person but have not tested positive themselves.
Osceola County reached 641 cases after adding eight new cases on Tuesday.
Missaukee County reached 369 cases after adding five new cases.
Lake County reached 254 total cases after adding two new cases on Tuesday.
Vaccination in Northern Michigan is expected to begin Friday at Munson facilities.
The state of Michigan continued suspending liquor licenses at facilities accused of operating in violation of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services orders. The state announced that eight additional businesses had their licenses suspended, including Dex’s Loggers Landing in Luther, on Dec. 11.
MDHHS issue a reminder of the importance of masking including instructions on how to properly mask up.
"Masking right includes wearing one of three options of masks that provide stronger protection: three-layered washable cloth face coverings, medical-grade disposable masks or approved KN95 masks. It also includes wearing the approved mask correctly and having it secured over the nose and face and tightly fitting without gaps," MDHHS said in a news release. "Bandanas, gaiters and face shields without masks do not provide adequate protection for the wearer or others and are not recommended."
Studies have shown that mask-wearing is associated with both lower rates of COVID-19 infection and with milder cases for those that do get infected.
Statewide COVID-19 cases on Tuesday reached 442,715, an increase of 4,730 since Monday. Statewide deaths reached 10,935, an increase of 183 since Monday, with 71 of those deaths identified through a review of vital records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.