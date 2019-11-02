CADILLAC — There was no mud-slinging in court Friday.
The lawyers representing Cherry Grove Township on one side and Chad Edwards, the operator of the Mud Madness mud bogging events, were cordial before Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman Friday morning, even as they disagreed.
But there was also no decision from the judge.
Judge Fagerman did not say one way or the other whether Edwards will be allowed to keep running his mud bogging events without a special use permit. Instead, Fagerman said he will issue a written decision. He did not give a timeframe for when that decision might come.
Edwards has been operating charitable mud bogging events at his property in Cherry Grove Township for the past five years. But he never got a special use permit, and the Wexford Joint Planning Commission, on behalf of Cherry Grove Township, fined him earlier this year. In May, the District Court agreed with the township: Mr. Edwards needed a permit. But Edwards appealed the decision to the circuit court.
Edwards started running charitable mud bogs on his property after another mud-bog operator in Marion raised money for him when Edwards received a heart transplant, according to Brion Doyle, Edwards’s lawyer.
“That’s what gave him the idea,‘ Doyle argued before Judge Fagerman. “He decided to pay it forward.‘
Since then, Edwards has raised money for cancer patients, people whose homes burned down, five different school districts and the Salvation Army, Doyle said.
“I really view this as a case where local bureaucracy is creating and then trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist,‘ Doyle told Fagerman. “Mr. Edwards was using the property, as was his right, under the old zoning ordinance. No complaints, no objections from the local municipality until very recently. And not only were there no objections, no complaints, he was doing a heck of a lot of good in the community.‘
Wexford County’s repeal of its zoning ordinance was effective on Dec. 31, 2016, but 11 townships in Wexford County, including Cherry Grove, opted to form a planning commission for zoning and zoning enforcement. Under the zoning ordinance the commission’s townships passed in 2017, Edwards’s property, which was zoned Forest Recreational when he purchased two parcels in 2014, became zoned Rural Residential.
The zoning differences mean different rules apply to land use, but Edwards, via Doyle, contends he has a “lawful prior non-conforming use.‘ In other words: it was fine when he did it before, so he should be able to continue.
Fagerman asked questions about the size of the mud bog and parking, because that was a key part of the district court record. For this type of appeal, the judge is evaluating whether the district judge made a clear error.
Doyle criticized the district court for not asking more detailed questions about how much of the property was being used. Doyle suggested Judge Fagerman remand the case for more testimony.
“My point is we shouldn’t have to engage in guesswork here,‘ Doyle said. “They’re trying to take away someone’s, you know, a property right.‘
But the township sees it another way.
“We’re not shutting him down,‘ argued Ronald Redick, Cherry Grove Township’s lawyer. “This is a case where it’s approvable, an eligible use under the current zoning ordinance.‘
He just has to get the right permits, Redick said.
