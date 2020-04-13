No flour, no problem

We are learning quickly what our limitations are with what we have on hand, especially with so many items absent from the grocery store, and smart people opting to play it safe by sitting tight at home.
Having limited supplies can be challenging. However, I have learned that when it comes to baking where there’s a will there’s a way, most especially when you have a taste for bread.
With so many of us at home, there is no better time make some home-baked bread, but many avoid baking bread simply because it carries with it a certain risk of failure.
Granted, baking is a science, but all that means is paying attention to measurements and timing, that’s all.
I know that, back in the day, many a loaf was doomed to failure, but honestly I think it was because no one told us how important precise measurements and timing truly is when baking.
Today’s recipes also tend to be more forgiving, and far less labor-intensive too, which makes baking bread not only easier to execute, but also downright delicious, and fun.
One of the biggest changes in bread is kneading, which was long thought to be the only way for bread develope the gluten mesh it needs to hold gasses and give loaves a beautiful rise. However, we have come to learn that if you make the dough wet (very sticky), the glutenin and gliadin are free to float around on their own, and form gluten on their own- without the need to knead. This is why no knead dough needs to be just dry enough to form into a dough, and wet as possible because that’s what looseness will trap gasses and allow them to blow those big bubbles within.
Artisan bakers discovered that extra flavor also develops while wheat soaks within the wet dough overnight, adding nuances and character traditionally kneaded bread lacks. This is why no knead bread recipes call for “resting‘ in the fridge for at least overnight. This step is actually a well-kept secret for many popular pizzerias, bakeries and restaurants because they have learned to make up batches ahead of time, so that their dough gets that flavor step in the fridge.
For every day you let dough rest, more flavor will develop, but experts in the field recommend using all the dough up within 10 to 14 days tops.
Not kneading saves a lot of time, and not needing yeast saves you even more.
There are quite a few different breads out there today that offer you easy options to suit your diet, health restrictions, or simply what you may or may not have available in your home at the present moment.
Given our current circumstances, I thought it would be helpful to offer a recipes that options, so that you can bake something up with whatever you have on hand, and if you have any questions, comments or requests, please feel free to give me a call (269-625-5817) or send an email to me at laurakurella@yahoo.com.
Special times call for special actions. Here now are three ways to help you “rise up‘ during these challenging times. Enjoy, take care, and God bless.
Heavenly No Knead Yeast Bread
Prep Time: 15 minutes; Bake Time: 45 minutes; Rest Time:10 hours to 10 days; Yield: 8 servings.
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
1/4 teaspoon instant yeast
1 tablespoon sugar or honey (optional)
1 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
1 3/4 cups warm water
Cornmeal
In a large bowl, combine flour, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Add 1 3/4 cups water and stir until blended. Cover top of bowl with plastic wrap, and let rest in a warm place until it doubles in size, about 3-5 hours. When the dough has risen, place it, as is, in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, (or up to 10 days later), remove dough from refrigerator, and place on a floured surface. With flour on your fingers and work surface, fold dough in half a few times, working some flour into it (feeding it) then shape into a ball. Place a piece of parchment paper on a cutting board or cookie sheet. Sprinkle it with cornmeal then place ball of bread dough on it. Sprinkle top of loaf with some extra flour then make a a slash in the top of the loaf with a sharp knife, which helps it have slits to rise up.
Cover it lightly with another sheet of parchment and place in a warm area to rise. About 90 minutes later, preheat oven to 450 degrees, and place a 6- to 8-quart oven-proof pot with lid in the oven as well. 30 minutes later, carefully remove heated pot from oven, then lift bread by just the sheet of parchment and place in hot pot. Cover with the lid and return to oven. Bake for 30 minutes covered, and 15 minutes uncovered, or until the loaf is nicely browned. Remove from oven, and pot, and cool on wire rack slightly before serving.
Buttery Beer Bread
Prep Time: 5 minutes; Bake Time: 55 minutes; Rest Time: 15 minutes; Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes; Yield: 12 servings.
3 cups flour, scant: sifted or spooned to a level measure
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
1/4 cup sugar or honey
12 ounces beer, room temp
1/2 cup melted butter
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease or line a loaf pan.
In a large bowl, spoon flour into a measuring cup then level before adding into bowl. (VIP: The key to success in this recipe is to not add too much flour as that will create a denser, heavy loaf.)
Add baking powder, sugar, and salt then blend all dry ingredients together well. Pour beer in then stir. Batter should be very sticky. If not, add a bit more beer.
Pour into prepared pan, then carefully pour melted butter over the top of the bread mixture. Do NOT mix in. Place pan carefully in the middle of the oven and bake for 55 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool -in pan -for 15 minutes before removing.
NOTES: Most people just scoop the 1 cup measure in the flour canister and level it off. That compacts the flour, and will turn your bread into a hard biscuit. If you do not have a sifter, use a spoon to spoon the flour into a 1-cup measure. This will aerate the flour and give you the amazing beer bread this recipe brings.
Wonderful, Wheat-free Honey-Oat Bread
Prep Time: 10 minutes; Bake Time: 40-45 minutes; Rest Time: 5 minutes; Total Time: 55-65 minutes; Yield: 12 servings.
3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats, plus extra for sprinkling
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 cup milk, or substitute
1/2 cup honey
2 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon unrefined sea salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using a food processor, mill or blender, grind 3 cups oats into fine flour. You want 2 3/4 cups of oat flour, so if you end up short, grind more oats into flour. You want to grind for at least two minutes so that your oat flour is very fine. To flour, add baking soda, baking powder, and salt then process for 10 seconds.
In a large bowl, whisk together milk, honey, eggs, and milk. Once blended well, gently fold in flour mixture to wet ingredients, mixing gently until combined. Batter should be runny. Let rest for five minutes. Meanwhile, line a glass loaf pan with parchment paper then spray with cooking spray. Carefully pour mixture into prepared pan, sprinkle top with rolled oats, if desired, then place on the upper rack in the oven. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let cool COMPLETELY - ideally overnight – because bread is crumbly, so if you let it cool completely overnight, it will be easier to handle.
