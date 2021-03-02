No group shelters downtown after city council approves amended ordinance

CADILLAC — Downtown business interests resulted in a last-minute change to a proposed zoning ordinance update, according to the city council member who suggested the change.
In a proposed update to zoning rules, it would have become easier for developers to construct residential dwellings in the business districts one through three.
"Specifically, the ordinance would add residential dwelling units (except on the primary floor at grade level) as permitted uses in the B-1 and B-3 districts with certain restrictions, remove multi-family residential as a special land use in the B-1 district, add group shelters as a special land use in the B-2 district, and remove dwelling units above or below the primary floor at grade level as a special land use in the B-2 district," read the resolution regarding the ordinance update.
The ordinance passed as proposed in the city's planning commission but stumbled at city council; though the council did pass a zoning ordinance update during Monday night's council meeting, it was with one tweak: group shelters won't be allowed downtown, not even with a special use permit.
Councilmember Stephen King proposed the change.
"From input I've had from the business owners that the downtown district would not be an area that we'd want group shelters in," King said, moving to pass the ordinance but without the references to group shelters.
Councilmember Robert Engels asked for clarification.
"They wouldn't even be able to go through the special use permit process, right?" Engels asked.
"That would be correct, yes," King responded.
Councilmember Tiyi Schippers asked for King's reasoning.
"As we saw previously when the council had considered a shelter overlay zoning in the downtown area, it was discussed that the businesses were already stressed with some of the problems downtown," King said. "And we have a really neat area and development going on now for New Hope Shelter, for all three forms of shelter, and therefore, downtown, in our businesses, would not be an appropriate place to put these."
Schippers said she hated the idea of limiting shelters when the council did it before but believed the amendment to add dwellings downtown was a good one.
"I will vote yes, I suppose," Schippers said, adding "reluctantly."
Council unanimously approved King's version of the ordinance; residential dwellings in business districts will have an easier time getting built, but group shelters will not.
The zoning ordinance changes were proposed because mixed-use development is favored by the state. To show that the city is qualified for redevelopment-ready certification, the city needed to update ordinances.
