No info given regarding law enforcement operation that shuts down road in Clam Lake Township

CADILLAC — Not much was known and no information was being shared regarding a law enforcement operation on South 39 Road Wednesday night in Clam Lake Township.
Michigan State Police were armed and had the road blocked off and prevented anyone from proceeding down the dirt road portion of South 39 Road. Police on the scene reported information would be released via a press conference in Lansing about the incident at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MSP Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said no other information would be given out Wednesday but he confirmed the incident on South 39 Road was unrelated to the arrest of a 34-year-old Gaylord man Wednesday night in Cadillac for his connection with the death of Gary Miles Pickvet Jr., 34, of Gaylord.
When more information is released about this incident it will be shared online at www.cadillacnews.com and in Friday's edition of the Cadillac News.
