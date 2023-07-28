CADILLAC — No injuries were reported after a single vehicle was involved in a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon on northbound U.S. 131.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a report of the crash near mile marker 182.
Carrol said the vehicle hydroplaned, which eventually caused it to roll over.
Carroll said the expressway wasn’t closed as a result of the crash and one northbound lane remained open while the crash was cleaned up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.