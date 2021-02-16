BIG RAPIDS — No injuries were reported after a Reed City Area Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Mecosta County.
At 6:58 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to 21 Mile Road and 230th Avenue intersection in Paris in Mecosta County's Green Township for a crash involving the Reed City school bus and a truck.
The police investigation revealed the bus, driven by a 24-year-old Chase woman, was eastbound on 21 Mile Road when the pickup, driven by a 51-year-old Paris man, attempted to turn southbound on 230th Avenue in front of the bus. At that point, the vehicles collided.
No injuries were reported as a result of this crash, but the driver 51-year-old Paris man was cited for failing to yield, according to Mecosta County Sheriff Brian Miller.
Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said there was one student on the bus at the time of the crash, but he reiterated that there were no injuries. After the crash, the bus, which sustained damage to its front right, stayed where it was and another bus finished up its route to ensure students made it to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.