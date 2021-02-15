No injuries reported in Mecosta Co. school bus crash

No injuries were reported after a Reed City Area Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Mecosta County.

BIG RAPIDS — No injuries were reported after a Reed City Area Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning in Mecosta County.

At 6:58 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to 21 Mile Road and 230th Avenue intersection in Paris in Mecosta County's Green Township for a crash involving the Reed City school bus and a truck.

The police investigation revealed the bus, driven by a 24-year-old Chase woman, was eastbound on 21 Mile Road when the pickup, driven by a 51-year-old Paris man, attempted to turn southbound on 230th Avenue in front of the bus. At that point, the vehicles collided.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash. 

